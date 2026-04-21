Archana Puran Singh's Routine After Ayurvedic Retreat: No Sugar, Early Dinner, Sleep By 11

Archana Puran Singh, 63, has returned from a 15-day Ayurvedic wellness retreat in Bengaluru. She said she has been advised to follow a strict daily routine as part of her health plan.

Speaking on her elder son Aaryamann Sethi's YouTube vlog, the actor explained the lifestyle changes she has been asked to make. "Mera sab bandh hai (For me, everything is curbed). No meetha. No maida. No fried. Sleep at 10 pm to 11 pm. No enjoyment (laughs). I have to eat dinner at 7 pm. Live, laugh, eat because I can't…”

A few days earlier, Archana had shared glimpses of her simple meals on social media. In one Instagram Story, she posted a picture of rice-flour momos with soy filling, calling it her evening snack. In another post, she shared the view from her room in the morning.

About Archana Puran Singh And Parmeet Sethi

Archana Puran Singh has been married to actor Parmeet Sethi since 1992. The couple dated for four years before tying the knot in a private ceremony. They are parents to two sons, Aaryamann and Ayushmaan Sethi.

Archana and Parmeet frequently share family vlogs on their YouTube channel. In a recent video, the actor revealed that she suffered a miscarriage in the late 1990s, before the birth of her sons. She said the experience was especially difficult as she was 34 at the time and feared she might never become a mother.

"In the first four years of our marriage, I conceived but could not carry the pregnancy to term. I was shooting for the film Aisi Bhi Kya Jaldi Hai with Sachin Pilgaonkar when I had a miscarriage," Archana said, adding that the loss came as a major shock because she strongly wanted children.

Parmeet Sethi said witnessing her pain deeply affected him. "I saw the trauma that you went through. I did not want children at that point. I was happy with our life as it was," he said.

Archana also shared that she was pregnant when her father passed away and found herself craving aloo puri during that period of mourning, something she said she struggled to understand at the time.



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