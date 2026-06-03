Internet Clashes Over Anushka Sharma's Homeopathy Post: 'Unscientific Fraud' vs 'It Works'

Anushka Sharma has left the internet divided over her latest social media post, in which she shared a video of a homeopathic physician and expressed her support for homeopathy.

Sharing a clip of Dr Rajan Sankaran's conversation with Namita Thapar, Anushka wrote, "Homeopathy played an important role in my life and Dr. Rajan Sankaran has been a key part of that journey. I deeply value his insights on health and mindful living." See the post here:

Following the post, users flooded X with reactions, with some criticising the actor and others showing support for her views.

How Social Media Reacted To Anushka's Post On Homeopathy

Criticising her stance, one user wrote, "Virat Kohli's wife, Anushka Sharma is recommending homeopathy to Indians. Fraud babas are not enough, she is now promoting unscientific fraud medicine to Indians Give them enough money and they might one day tell people, 'Just visit Premanand Maharaj to cure all your diseases.'"

In the comment section, several users came out in support of the actor. Responding to the criticism, one user wrote, "Homeopathy is unscientific fraud?Bro you alright? Mental asylum needed? Literally homeopathy cures at times which even allopathy can't even treat."

Another user defended her post, saying it was a matter of personal choice. "She posted something that doesn't imply everyone have to visit this doctor or that Baba. There is something called Free will."

Meanwhile, one user said they were "retiring as a fan" of Anushka Sharma, citing her views on homeopathy as one of the reasons. They wrote, "More than 60M people follow you Anushka and you promote homeopathy on your story?? I have seen many people who denied proper medicine and died using these things in the name of belief and you freaking promote that?? Is this what that fraud Baba has been telling you?? OMG!"

Echoing similar concerns, another user wrote, "What is wrong with Anushka Sharma suddenly? Who promotes homeopathy of all things? As if promoting fraud babas wasn't enough, now she is promoting fraud medicine."

Some users also raised concerns about the influence of celebrities. One comment read, "saw Anushka's story, blood boiling stuff. promotes homeopathy on her page despite having such large following. why dont they go to a homeopathic/ayurvedic doc to get treated huh this is the reason why people come at such late stages of so many diseases when nothing can be done,"

However, others shared personal experiences in favour of homeopathy. Defending Anushka, one user wrote, "So??? Both my parents are allopathic doctors but I'm consulting a homeopath for a chronic skin issue after trying out modern medicine for over 2 years with little to no results. It's only been 2.5 months and I'm already seeing a difference."

Supporting her further, another user shared a detailed note. It read, "I still remember how people trolled me on Twitter 3-4 years ago because I am a homoeopathic doc. One thing I always said back then, and I still say today you can troll us all you want but in the end, many of you will come to us for treatment."

The same user added, "Today, I actually feel grateful for that trolling because it pushed me to work harder and achieve more in life. The people who have nothing better to do will always criticize, but those who have experienced the treatment and seen the results know its value. Anushka Sharma shared a story about homeopathy, and she's not the only one. Many well known personalities believe in it because they have personally benefited from it."

They further wrote, "I've always told people if a treatment isn't working for you, change the doctor but don't judge an entire system based on one experience. Every field has good and bad practitioners. At the end of the day, what matters most are the results, the trust of patients, and the lives that improve because of the treatment."

Another comment read, "Anushka Sharma is now endorsing quackery like Homeopathy. This is one level worse than endorsing fraud babas."

A few supporters also dismissed the criticism. One user wrote, "now people are dragging Anushka for believing in homeopathy??? bhai if u think its stupidity to believe in it then u are stupid i too believe in homeopathy it might take time to cure but it does removes the disease from d root,"

In a related development, Anushka Sharma recently visited the ashram of spiritual leader Premanand Maharaj in Vrindavan with her husband Virat Kohli after Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL win against the Gujarat Titans.



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