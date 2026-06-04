From 101 Kg To 65 Kg In 7 Months, Here's What A Fitness Influencer Ate To Lose 36 Kg

Weight loss journeys often capture the attention of fitness enthusiasts. While the transformation may appear smooth, it is usually the result of discipline, hard work, and consistency. Sometimes, all it takes is one person's story to inspire others to make healthier choices and commit to a sustainable routine.

This is what fitness content creator Kajal's journey looks like. She has been documenting her weight loss journey on Instagram and has shared how she went from 101 kg to 65 kg in less than a year. According to her videos, Kajal began her transformation journey in August 2025 and lost nearly 36 kg within seven months.

In her latest video, Kajal shared a before-and-after glimpse of her fitness transformation and revealed her diet routine. Here's what her meal plan looks like:

Day 1

According to Kajal, the first day of her week starts with a simple and balanced home-cooked meal. In the morning, she drinks a cup of jeera water with five soaked nuts, followed by a protein-rich breakfast of two small besan chillas with mint chutney. She prefers a bowl of fruit, usually papaya, along with one tablespoon of sunflower seeds as a mid-morning snack. Lunch consists of half a cup of brown rice with chana dal and bhindi sabzi. Later, she has a warm cup of herbal tea with 20 grams of roasted makhana. For dinner, she eats tofu bhurji, sautéed beans, and one bajra roti.

Day 2

On the second day, Kajal swaps jeera water for warm lemon water with soaked chia seeds and has vegetable poha with soya chunks for breakfast. She then eats one whole apple and one tablespoon of pumpkin seeds as a mid-morning snack, followed by two rotis, moong dal, lauki sabzi, and salad for lunch. For her evening snack, Kajal chooses a cup of buttermilk and roasted chana. She ends her day with 100 grams of palak paneer, one jowar roti, and cucumber raita.

Day 3

Her Day 3 meals are simple and filling. She starts the morning with an aloe vera shot and warm water, followed by ragi dosa, protein-rich sambar, and chutney. As a mid-morning snack, she eats one guava and one tablespoon of flax seeds. Lunch includes one small jowar roti, tur dal, spinach sabzi, and salad. In the evening, she opts for a bowl of unsweetened Greek yoghurt mixed with chia seeds and berries or pomegranate. Dinner consists of vegetable quinoa pulao and a cucumber-tomato salad.

Day 4

Kajal's Day 4 meal plan starts with soaked methi seed water and vegetable upma, followed by one pear and 8-10 soaked raisins. For lunch, she has millet khichdi and kachri. In the evening, she drinks lemon water and has two rice cakes with hummus. Dinner includes soya curry and one roti.

Day 5

She starts her day with lemon-ginger water, five soaked walnuts, and oats chilla with vegetables and green chutney. Later, the content creator has fruit and seeds, followed by two bajra rotis, masoor dal, bhindi sabzi, and salad for lunch. In the evening, she has buttermilk and roasted peanuts. Dinner consists of paneer tikka, sautéed zucchini, and half a cup of brown rice.

While individual weight loss results vary from person to person, Kajal's journey highlights the importance of consistency, portion control, and balanced eating habits when working towards long-term fitness goals.



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