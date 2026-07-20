Want To Lose Weight? Fitness Coach Reveals 8 Gym Habits That Helped Clients Shed Up To 45 Kg

Losing weight is often associated with intense workouts and long hours in the gym. However, fitness coach Devin Physique believes that a few smart training strategies can make the process more effective and sustainable. In an Instagram post shared on July 18, 2026, he revealed the gym habits that helped his clients lose between 20 and 100 pounds (45 kg).

According to the coach, consistency matters more than spending every day in the gym. He shared eight practical techniques that can help improve performance, support fat loss and make workouts more productive.

1. Use Incline Walking For Fat Loss

Calling it one of the most overlooked tools for weight loss, Devin recommended incline walking for 30 minutes at a speed of 3.0 to 3.5 mph and an incline of 11 to 12.

He suggested doing it four to five times a week and claimed it can help burn around 300 to 400 calories. "The most underrated fat loss tool in any gym," he wrote, adding that it is easier on the joints than running and can be followed consistently over a long period.

2. Rest Longer Between Sets

Many people rush through their workouts with short rest periods, but Devin advised taking around 90 seconds between sets.

According to him, this allows the nervous system to recover, breathing to return to normal, and muscles to prepare for the next set. He said longer recovery periods can help people lift heavier weights and avoid training plateaus.

3. Start With Your Heaviest Set

The coach also recommended changing the order of strength training exercises.

Instead of gradually increasing the weight until reaching the heaviest set, he suggested warming up first and then performing the heaviest set while the body is still fresh. Devin said this approach can help people lift more weight overall, build muscle and burn more calories during a session.

4. Track Every Workout

Monitoring progress is another habit he considers essential.

"Most people walk into the gym and see how they feel," he wrote. He advised keeping a log of exercises, weights, repetitions and sets in a notes app or workout journal. The goal, he said, should be to improve by one repetition or a small increase in weight compared to the previous week.

5. Train Three To Four Days A Week

Devin argued that many beginners train too frequently and struggle to maintain consistency.

He recommended three to four workout sessions per week, lasting about 45 minutes each, with rest days in between. His suggested split includes an upper-body day, a lower-body day, a full-body workout and an optional fourth session.

"You'll recover better, lift heavier, and stay consistent for years," he wrote, adding that less can often be more when it comes to fat loss.

6. Eat Protein Before Training

Nutrition also plays a key role in workout performance.

The fitness coach advised consuming around 30g of protein about an hour before exercising. One example he shared was a combination of whey protein, Greek yogurt, and half a banana. According to him, this can support stronger workouts, improve recovery, and help prevent energy crashes.

7. Focus On Muscle Contraction

Another tip was to pay attention to muscle engagement during each repetition.

Whether performing a bicep curl, lat pulldown, or bench press, Devin suggested squeezing the target muscle at the peak of the movement for a moment. He believes this increases time under tension and makes strength-training exercises more effective.

8. Add Weight To Daily Walks

For those who already walk regularly, Devin recommended using a weighted vest.

He claimed that wearing a 20-pound weighted vest during daily walks can significantly increase calorie burn while also supporting posture, core strength and bone health. Calling it "the most underrated fat loss accessory you can buy," he said it offers benefits without requiring additional workout time.

While there is no shortcut to healthy weight loss, Devin Physique's advice focuses on making workouts more efficient rather than more exhausting. From incline walking and tracking progress to prioritising recovery and protein intake, his tips highlight how small adjustments can contribute to long-term fitness results.



Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.



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