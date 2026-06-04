Viral Pics: <i>Maa Behen</i> Star Madhuri Dixit Rocks Denim Saree Look

Madhuri Dixit is drawing attention with her fashion choices while promoting her upcoming film Maa Behen. The actor recently shared pictures from a promotional event, where she was seen wearing a custom denim appliqué saree that has gone viral online.

About Madhuri Dixit's latest saree look

Sharing the photos, the 59-year-old actress captioned her post, "Beauty in the pleats, magic in the mood." Styled by Sukriti Grover, the outfit was designed by Mayyur Girotra. The saree combines denim with tissue appliqué work, blending traditional craftsmanship with a modern aesthetic.



It features a pre-pleated design with a neatly draped pallu, detailed with floral embroidery in gold, green, and shades of pink. The base of the saree is a light blue denim tone, highlighted by colourful patterns. Take a look at Madhuri's post here:

She paired the saree with a silk blouse, which complemented the intricate work and added balance to the overall look.

For accessories, Madhuri opted for statement pieces, including gold chandbali earrings with pearl detailing, a bracelet, and a ring. Her hair was styled loose in soft waves with a centre parting. For makeup, she chose a fuchsia lip shade, pink-toned eye makeup, eyeliner, mascara, a small bindi, and subtle contouring.



The post went viral soon after Madhuri shared it on Instagram with fans flooding the comment section with compliments.

Talking about Maa Behen, directed by Suresh Triveni, the film also features Triptii Dimri, Dharna Durga, Ravi Kishan, and Arunoday Singh in pivotal roles. It is premiering on Netflix today, June 4.



Also Read: Madhuri Dixit On Perception Of Beauty In Bollywood: 'There's Sexism And Ageism Everywhere'