Inside Triptii Dimri's Rs 14 Crore Mumbai Bungalow: Serene Poolside, Glass Interiors And Green Balcony

Triptii Dimri has been in the spotlight following the release of her latest film Maa Behen, which premiered on Netflix earlier this month. The actor, known for her performances in films such as Qala and Animal, continues to gain popularity with her recent work.

Away from the screen, Dimri has also made headlines for her real estate purchase a few years ago. She has bought a bungalow in Mumbai's upscale Bandra West area for Rs 14 crore, reportedly.

According to property registration documents accessed via IndexTap.com, the ground-plus-two-storey home is located off Carter Road, one of the city's most sought-after residential pockets.

The property spans a land area of 2,226 sq ft, with a built-up area of 2,194 sq ft, placing it among premium residential assets in the locality.

While the purchase reflects a significant milestone in her career, glimpses of Dimri's home reveal a design approach that prioritises simplicity and comfort over opulence. The space leans towards a minimal aesthetic, with soft tones and carefully chosen decor elements that create a calm, lived-in feel.

Inside, the living area is designed with restraint, avoiding clutter and focusing on subtle detailing. A pistachio-toned sofa adds a gentle pop of colour, set against muted walls and soft textures. The overall palette remains neutral, allowing each element in the room to stand out without overwhelming the space.

The outdoor areas reflect a similar sense of quiet luxury. The poolside zone, surrounded by plants and glass partitions, is designed as a private retreat. The use of blue-green tones and reflective surfaces enhances the tranquil mood, making it suitable for both relaxation and wellness routines.

Glass elements play a key role across the house. Large glass panels and partitions allow natural light to flow through the interiors, creating an open and airy environment. These design choices also visually connect indoor and outdoor spaces, giving the home a seamless, expansive feel.

The balcony area adds another layer to the home's design language. Lined with plants and simple decor, it brings in a touch of greenery while maintaining the house's understated style. The space is designed to be functional as well as visually soothing.

In the bedroom, lighting takes centre stage. Decorative shadow lamps cast artistic patterns on the walls, adding a modern, creative touch without disrupting the minimal look. The soft, sculpted light patterns introduce warmth and personality, enhancing the overall ambience of the room.

Overall, Dimri's home reflects a balanced approach to design, mixing comfort, functionality, and subtle elegance rather than relying on excessive decor or bold statements.



Also Read: Inside Sonam Kapoor's Cosy London Home With Persian Rug, Paris Art, Hand-Carved Mumbai Doors