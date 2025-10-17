Triptii Dimri Turns Heads In All-Black Corset Look At Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Triptii Dimri has been turning heads not just with her acting but also with her sartorial choices. The Dhadak 2 actress attended the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York City, where she wore an all-black outfit.

Looking every bit sultry, Triptii Dimri wore a black corset that left her fans gasping for air. She donned an all-black sheer dress featuring a corset-style bodice with strapless straps and a sweetheart neckline. The outfit was cinched at the waist and had textured sheer-net layers that gave her look a flowy and feminine touch.

Triptii Dimri enhanced the look with black stockings, high heels, and silver accessories. She wore a sleek black choker with silver detailing and paired it with silver hoop earrings. She completed her look with a glittering bracelet that complemented her outfit perfectly.

For makeup, she kept the base luminous with soft pink blush on her cheeks, glittery smokey eyes, and mauve glossy lips. She complemented the look with a side-parted wavy hairstyle.

This was exactly what Triptii Dimri needed for the main event. For the pre-dinner party, the Laila Majnu actor wore a dark maroon sheer-net dress with a slip underneath. The dress had a plunging V-neckline with sleeveless straps, and the hemline ended on her thighs, adding a bold touch, while the layer of floral sheer net created a train-like effect, and the sheer turtleneck made her outfit look elegant.

With her hair tied up and danglers, Triptii Dimri kept things subtle and sophisticated, allowing her dress to take centre stage. She maintained a perfect balance at the brand's big night.

Triptii Dimri at Victoria Secret's pre-dinner party. Photo: Reddit/BollyBlindsNGossip

After an amazing return last year, the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show is back again with an equally A-list lineup of angels, including Adriana Lima, Alessandra Ambrosio, Barbara Palvin, Liu Wen, Ashley Graham, Bella and Gigi Hadid, and more.