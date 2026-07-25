Indian Flag Colours To Dual Time Zones: A Look At Salman Khan's Rs 41 Lakh Jacob & Co Watch

Salman Khan has impeccable taste in luxury accessories, and it has been proved yet again as the actor collaborated with Jacob & Co. to launch a special edition wristwatch. Sharing an unboxing video by Salman Khan, the brand unveiled this exclusive timepiece called “The World Is Yours Dual Time Zone Salman Khan Edition".

The video showed the superstar unboxing a luxury blue- and black-coloured box. “So this is going to be special…very special, I'm sure,” he said before opening the box. Salman then admired the watch for a few seconds with a smile on his face before revealing it to the audience. “It's beautiful. Jacob, my brother, you've outdone yourself. This is truly amazing; I love it,” Salman said as he proceeded to wear the watch.

The watch reflects a blend of luxury craftsmanship and personal storytelling. While it carries the brand's global design, the piece stands out for its subtle nods to India as well as Salman Khan's identity. This water-resistant watch comes in a stainless steel material with sapphire crystal glass and features a world map with the elements being inspired by the Indian national flag, making it a truly striking timepiece. The leather strap comes in a gorgeous blue colour and has a pin buckle clasp to keep it secure.

“The World Is Yours Dual Time Zone: Salman Khan Edition" embodies precision, artistry, and cultural significance. Built for those who carry their heritage with them, no matter where the journey leads,” the caption read.

According to the brand, this one-of-a-kind piece was inspired by Salman Khan's legacy and his father's influence. Rather than only craftsmanship, the watch represents a life's work, a commitment to excellence, and a dedication to honouring what matters the most. The saffron and green accents reflect India's rich culture, while the engraved name of the actor and S.K. initials at 6 o'clock signify Salman Khan's global influence as well as his status as a style icon.

The most stunning thing about the watch is it features an independently adjustable dual time zone complication which allows full control over hour and minute settings. This unique feature makes the watch a practical addition for those who move between time zones, especially ones with non-standard differences like India's GMT+5:30. The watch is currently available at Ethos India and sells for Rs 41,00,000.

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