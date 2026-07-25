From 98 Kg To 78 Kg: Woman Shares The Diet Plan That Helped Her Lose 20 Kg

There is a fine line between body shaming and expressing concern about someone's obesity. Adity Bhargav's story highlights this distinction.

In 2020, she went to Melbourne to pursue higher education. "I went in February, and the next month, a lockdown was announced," she shared while appearing on GunjanShouts Podcast.

She explained that attending college from home contributed to a sedentary lifestyle, which led to significant weight gain, to the extent that she began experiencing obesity-related symptoms.

She joined a gym and tried everything, but nothing seemed to work because she was struggling internally with weight loss and had no control over her diet.

It was only when she started experiencing health issues that she decided to join a weight-loss programme, an online fitness and nutrition community founded by Gunjan Taneja.

"In late 2024 and early 2025, I started experiencing shortness of breath. My feet started to swell, and all the blood reports were normal. I used to experience all the symptoms of obesity, including backache, knee pain, or body ache for no reason," Adity shared on the podcast.

When her family and loved ones started showing concern for her, she used to get angry with them. But the health scare made her realise that she had to get serious about losing weight.

From 98 Kg To 78 Kg, How Adity Bhargav Lost 20 Kg With A Simple Diet

On the podcast, Adity Bhargav opened up about the diet that helped her shed 20 kg, going from 98 kg to 78 kg, alongside a regular exercise routine. Before joining the programme, she told her nutritionist that she enjoyed Indian food and did not want to compromise on taste.

Adity's diet plan looked something like this:

Morning: Chia seed water, ginger-lemon water, fennel and ajwain water, and a handful of nuts

Breakfast: Avocado toast, poha, air-fried bread pakora, or peanut butter toast

Mid-morning snacks: Sesonal fruits

Lunch: Rajma rice or kadhi rice with 100 g of salad and 100 g of yoghurt

Evening snacks: Green tea or coffee, roasted nuts, roasted makhana, bhel, or khakhra

Dinner: Dal rice, ragi or bajra roti, vegetables, beans, or pulao

Apart from her diet, she also focused on hydration. She ensured that she drank a certain amount of water daily, which helped her avoid muscle spasms, a problem that had become frequent after she gained weight.

By following a healthy diet and fitness routine, she started noticing an increase in her energy levels. Not only did she become more active, but Adity also saw her overall health improve. The issues she had previously experienced started subsiding on their own. Gradually, she joined a gym, performed cardio exercises, and eventually lost 20 kg. She continues to focus on maintaining a healthy and active lifestyle.

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