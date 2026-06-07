Madhuri Dixit's Rs 48 Crore Sea-Facing Mumbai Home: MF Husain's Art, Gourmet Kitchen, Music Room

Madhuri Dixit and Dr Shriram Madhav Nene's sea-facing Mumbai home is truly an art museum, fulfilling a wish of Maqbool Fida Husain, the poignant painter and film director. Calling the 5,500 square-foot apartment on the 53rd floor elegant would be an understatement. It is a lesson in folding thousands of contrasting elements together while keeping the floors and walls decluttered.

Designed by architect Apoorva Shroff of Lyth Design, the contemporary space exudes warmth. It is built in a way where each piece of art, furniture, and element flows seamlessly into another while individually standing out.

"It's my baby, and I want it to be really nice and perfect," said Madhuri Dixit in March 2022 when her home was under construction. Shroff was, in fact, surprised by how quickly Dixit and Nene made decisions, allowing her team to work quickly and complete tasks with minimal hurdles.

According to the documents accessed by Zapkey.com in 2022, the house was worth Rs 48 crore. Here is a short tour of the house.

Inside Madhuri Dixit And Dr Shriram Madhav Nene's Mumbai Home

A giant orange door with semi-circular vintage handles welcomes you into a cosy, cream- and white-toned living room that blends into a dining space without any rigid demarcation or division through furniture.

The blue-grey-toned sofa is complemented by maple-shaded wood. The entire space is decorated with vibrant paintings by MF Husain. Speaking to Architectural Digest India, the Maa Behen actor said, "Everything is uncluttered. It's straight lines, beautiful yet artistic."

She said that the painter once told her that he wanted to transform her house into a museum and even paint the walls. However, the actor asked not to paint the walls as she could not carry them with her. "I don't mind paintings, but please don't paint my walls," she told the publication.

The living room balcony offers a breathtaking view of the city, including the mighty Arabian Sea juxtaposed with the concrete jungle set right opposite it.

The quiet yet well-lit corridor leads to various rooms in the house. Her sons - Arin and Ryan - have their own rooms in the house, each decorated in muted tones of blue and grey, accentuated with contemporary lighting, lighter-toned wooden furniture, and white curtains.

For Dr Nene, one of the favourite parts of the house is the all-black and grey kitchen. "I've always had a great gourmet kitchen," he said in the video interview. The best part? Floor-to-ceiling windows facilitate a beautiful view of the city while cooking. The parallel counters are wide, and the centre features another countertop with a stove and chimney fixed above it to ensure food preparation is seamless, hassle-free, and easy.

Dixit and Nene's bedroom has a grey wall, a giant almirah, indoor plants, and a king-sized bed with a white cushioned headboard. The blue accent chairs, white curtains, and some more artwork bring life to the space through pops of colour that make it appear lived-in. Not to mention the view that the couple enjoys from their bedroom.

This house also has a music room where the entire family spends most of its time. Guitars are arranged against the wall, a sleek home theatre steals the spotlight, the drum set is unmissable, and the seating is placed at the centre of the room, making it perfect for gatherings and jamming sessions.

When the design was completed and the house was set, Lyth Design posted a video. The caption read, "A starry home! And that's how you do it. Magic was created in just a couple of days only for Madhuri Dixit Nene and Dr Shriram Nene."

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