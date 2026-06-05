Neelam Kothari's 30-Year-Old Lonavala Family Bungalow: 150-Year-Old Chest, Antiques, Terrace Overlooking A Lake

Actor and jewellery designer Neelam Kothari is known for appearing as herself in Netflix's The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. She has delivered memorable performances in Hum Saath Saath Hain, Ek Tha Raja, Antim Nyay, Ek Ladka Ek Ladki, and Sauda, among others.

Apart from running her jewellery business, she also has a YouTube channel with more than 21,000 subscribers. The latest hit is a video tour of her Lonavala family bungalow, which her father bought around 30 years ago.

Inside Neelam Kothari's Lonavala Family Bungalow

"This is my family vacation home in Lonavala. Its name is Le Chalet," she said in the video, adding, "This bungalow is very very close to my heart because my parents designed it, and they have made it with so much love and warmth."

"I have come here after many years. It's a beautiful old-style bungalow. It has been almost 30 years now, so it needs some repairs," she added.

The actor mentioned that the windows, bathroom, and plumbing need fixing. But it's a stunning property adorned with intricate woodwork, paintings, antique decorative items, and old but beautiful wooden furniture.

The entrance features a painting that her mother, Parveen Kothari, created while learning to paint. Then, she pointed to a chest featuring an elaborate carving and design. "It must be 150 years old," she shared, adding, "Mummy loves art and antiques, and she has collected many furniture pieces. She wanted to open an antique store, and then daddy bought this property, and all that furniture has been used in this bungalow."

She shared that her father, Shishir Kothari, used to collect walking sticks. She turned the camera to show the living space, designed with white walls, wooden window panels, terracotta tiles on the floor, a cream-hued sofa set, blue accent chairs, and antique decor.

The dining room has similar window panels, and complementing them is a wooden dining table. Stunning china and teapots are mounted on the wall, adding warmth and a chic touch while elevating the design of the room. "This is where the entire family used to come together, and we used to talk and eat a lot," Neelam shared.

The spacious terrace has a swing and overlooks a lake, offering a stunning view for residents. "It's quiet. It's peace of mind, and it's my slice of paradise," said Neelam, while enjoying the view.

She further revealed that once she came to this house with her friends, including Seema Sajdeh and Bhavana Pandey, along with their children. Recalling an incident, she called Seema a "fattu" and shared that one night she came into her bedroom saying she was afraid, followed by Bhavna, the children, and the maids.

"Uss raat iss bedroom me 12 log soye the [That night, 12 people slept in just one room]," she shared with a laugh, adding, "We had people sleeping on the floor and on the bed. It was hysterical."

She concluded the video with a tour of the bungalow while evaluating the damages and noting what needs to be repaired. Neelam further said that once the bungalow is restored, she would love to have her friends over for a stay and recreate the memories.

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