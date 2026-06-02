Sushmita Sen's "Self-Made" Glamorous Life: Mumbai Home, Luxury Cars And A Love For Diamonds

"I dig deeper than gold... and I've always (famously) preferred diamonds!!," wrote Sushmita Sen in July 2022 after she was labelled a "gold digger".

This came right after Lalit Modi shared a few pictures with the Aarya star announcing that he was dating her. Soon, social media users started calling her a gold digger.

Putting the rumours to rest, the actor also posted a picture with her daughters, Renee Sen and Alisah Sen, and captioned it, "I am in a happy place!!! Not married, no rings and unconditionally surrounded by love!!"

Now, four years later, the founder of the Indian Premier League defended the former Miss Universe in a recent interview, saying, "She's not a gold digger; I am a diamond digger."

Speaking to Humans of Bombay, he further added, "Sushmita is very beautiful, a very well-to-do lady. She has more diamonds than anybody I have known on this planet. She's a very wealthy lady. She has done it on her own."

Here is a look at Sen's whopping net worth, a fleet of cars, her love for diamonds, and expensive accessories.

Sushmita Sen's Net Worth

Sushmita Sen is one of the few actors in the industry who has always been open and unapologetic about her unconventional choices, journey in Bollywood, and embracing motherhood at the peak of her career.

She has delivered memorable performances as an artist. Therefore, defining her by her relationships or referring to her as a "gold digger" is not only reductive but also dismissive of her achievements and individuality.

"I'm a self-made woman. I don't have godfathers. Nobody gave me a platform. I did everything on my own," said Sushmita Sen in an exclusive interview with NDTV.

Her work speaks volumes and, with a whopping net worth of Rs 100 crore, according to a 2022 report by Lifestyle Asia, proves she does not need anyone to buy her expensive jewels, diamonds, and accessories.

Sushmita Sen's Mumbai Home

Sushmita Sen lives in Versova, Mumbai, with her daughters. Over the years, she has shared pictures on Instagram showcasing wooden flooring, yellow spotlights, and elaborate art pieces that liven up the space.

Her swanky apartment also has a space where she is often spotted exercising and practising a mix of aerial yoga, calisthenics, and strength training.

The home also features a giant Buddha statue and a piano.

Sushmita Sen's Love For Diamonds

In an October 2021 interview with Zoom TV, Sushmita Sen was asked if she cherished any diamonds or jewellery gifted by then-boyfriend Rohman Shawl. The actor responded, "I do not allow friends to gift me diamonds. That does not happen. I buy them, I like gifting them."

She shared that the first diamond she bought for herself was a "ten-cent diamond with a pure gold band that had an open-ended design".

"After that, I graduated slowly to 22-carat diamonds," she added with pride.

Time and again, the actor has confessed that she buys her own diamonds. Elaborating on her statement, she said, "This I hold to this day. Size matters so that you can let the man know and see that either you match the size of my diamond or the size of my heart. The heart is going to be tough so work on the diamond please and make it bigger than this. It's important to set benchmarks for yourself."

Sushmita Sen's Luxurious Cars

Sushmita Sen is an extraordinary woman and so are her rides. In January 2023, the actor took to social media to share that she bought a Mercedes-AMG GLE53 Coupe for herself. The ex-showroom price was Rs 1.63 crore.

The caption read, "A woman who loves to drive... gifts herself this Beauty/ Beast. Celebrating and sharing the journey!!! Love you, guys!!!"

The actor reportedly owns a BMW X6, BMW 7 Series 730Ld, an Audi Q7, and a Lexus LX 470.

Sushmita Sen's Business Investments, Brand Endorsements

Sushmita Sen is not only an artist but also a woman with sound knowledge of investment. She handles marketing and branding for Renee Jewellers. In 1999, the brand opened its flagship boutique at Wafi Mall in Dubai, under the patronage of Sheikh Khawla Lootah Al Qassimi. While Neeraj is a third-generation jeweller, Subhra is the lead creator.

The jewels that Aishwarya Rai wore to accessorise her first Cannes 2026 red carpet look were by Renee Jewellers.

Sushmita Sen not only earns through her films and series but also from brand endorsements. She reportedly charges Rs 1.5 crore.

Sushmita Sen And Lalit Modi Controversy

In July 2022, Lalit Modi confessed that he posted the pictures with Sushmita Sen while she was sitting in front of him. "She didn't think I would actually post it. We were arguing about something on the plane and she said, 'You're not going to post this.' I laughed and pressed the button," he told the publication.

"By the time we landed, all hell had broken loose. But there was nothing wrong with it. She never asked me to take it down, and I never considered doing that," he said.

"There was a time when I went out with her and didn't have to pay for anything. She paid for everything. I was like a kept boyfriend. She's a remarkable, self-made lady. If we can say, Sushmita was not a gold digger, Lalit was a diamond digger. And she was the diamond," he confessed during the 2026 interview.

"She would never accept anything from anybody. So when people called her a gold digger, that was completely wrong," he noted.

"Sushmita was very special to me. She made me grow into a lot of things that I am today. She was extremely special. She was very much a part of my life at that time," Modi said, concluding, "I have fond memories of her. I wish her nothing but the best. She's an amazing woman, and what she has done as a single mother to her daughters, Renee and Alisah, is remarkable."

The actor's most memorable performances include Main Hoon Na (2004), Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya (2005), Samay: When Time Strikes (2003), Aankhen (2002), Filhaal (2002), and Aarya, a JioHotstar series.

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