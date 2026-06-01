Dua Lipa Opts For Schiaparelli Skirt Suit And Bvlgari Necklace For London Wedding With Callum Turner

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner are married. They made an eternal vow in London on May 31, 2026. As the couple exited Old Marylebone Town Hall in London, they were snapped by the paparazzi.

The couple opted for an intimate ceremony, and the singer's outfit was a silent nod to Bianca Jagger's wedding suit.

What Did Dua Lipa And Callum Turner Wear At Their Wedding

Dua Lipa ditched the traditional white gown and opted for a bespoke Schiaparelli white skirt suit, designed by Daniel Roseberry. The tailored suit, featuring gold bijou buttons, added an edge to the bridal outfit.

The skirt had an asymmetric hemline, adding architectural fluidity to the sharp bridal outfit. Leaning into the '70s aesthetic, the singer completed the look with a wide-brimmed Stephen Jones hat, white gloves, and a Serpenti Bvlgari white gold necklace encrusted with diamonds.

Her pointed Christian Louboutin pumps complemented the outfit and the jewels. With her soft, open curls, the songwriter stepped out with white daffodils in her hand and an ear-to-ear smile on her face.

On the other hand, Callum Turner opted for a bespoke double-breasted Ferragamo suit. The navy suit, with a tailored fit, exuded modern elegance. He opted for a navy silk tie and shirt, accentuating the monochromatic look, while complementing his bride.

Dua Lipa And Callum Turner's Relationship Timeline

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner sparked romance rumours in January 2024 after the singer was spotted supporting the actor at the after-party for Masters of the Air. They were spotted out on a date and confirmed their relationship as paparazzi pictures of their PDA went viral.

In February, they went to the Grammys after-party together, and they again turned heads at the BAFTAs after-party. In May, they confirmed their relationship on Instagram and continued posting love-filled photos on their social media platforms.

In February 2025, the singer was spotted casually showing off a diamond ring on her finger.

In June 2025, Dua Lipa confirmed her engagement with the British actor during an interview. She revealed, "Yeah, we are engaged."

In September 2025, Callum Turner spoke about his engagement during an interview. Speaking about the future with the singer, he said, "I don't know. Just be together forever."

As the couple's wedding pictures go viral, their fans couldn't be happier for them.

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