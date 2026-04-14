'Former Strict Parent' Neelam Kothari Has Only One Rule For Daughter Ahana

Neelam Kothari, a well-known face from Bollywood's golden era and most recently seen in Netflix's Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, is married to actor Samir Soni. The couple also shares a daughter named Ahana, whom they adopted in 2013.

In an interview with Etimes, the actress reflected on her parenting journey. She shared how she gradually shifted from being a strict mother to becoming a more friendly figure for her daughter. "A lot of change has happened in my approach to parenting. Earlier, I used to be the strict one. Samir was the lenient one. There are always disagreements at home about small issues like jumping on the sofa. He would be like, “She's a child. Let her be.” And I would say, “No, it's not okay," Neelam Kothari said.

Talking about what has changed in her approach to parenting, the actress added, "Now, I think I have succumbed, and we are both on the same page. I have realised it's not worth it. It's also because kids of this generation mature way earlier. They are so much more aware and intelligent. Today's kids are more empathetic, too. I think we owe it to the schools of today. Maybe it's the new way of teaching at school, though a lot of learning comes from home too."

Neelam Kothari revealed her one rule that she is firm about. "Sleepovers are a big no. That is something which is not allowed. She's probably had one sleepover with her childhood friend, who lives in the same building. We have known their parents for years. Honestly speaking, we haven't really put down any ground rules. It's difficult to believe, but she's quite responsible and a conscientious child for her age. Samir and I don't have to really tell her much," she shared.

When asked if there are any parenting regrets, the actress claimed that she has done a good job parenting. She was strict initially, but feels it was worth it, as her approach has yielded positive results.

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