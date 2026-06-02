Madhuri Dixit On Perception Of Beauty In Bollywood: 'There's Sexism And Ageism Everywhere'

Madhuri Dixit, who's set to return with her new film Maa Behen, dropping this Friday on Netflix, weighed in on the debate over “looking a certain way” in front of the camera.

Despite bankable achievements and accolades, actresses are constantly judged for their physical appearances across age groups. Madhuri Dixit shared her insight about the trend and said this habit is ingrained in our nature.

“There is sexism and ageism everywhere. Even when you meet people after a long time, they make personal comments like, ‘You have become so fat. Your hair has become so grey.' But one cannot forget a person's contribution and what they have done in the past. You don't know what's happening in their lives, or maybe they are happy the way they are,” Madhuri told Mid-Day.

“Accept people the way they are,” Madhuri Dixit added during the conversation.

Turning to more substantial matters, Madhuri enjoys exploring the genres coming her way at this point in her career.

“I had not done comedy in some time. The past few offerings were more dramatic, whether it's Mrs Deshpande (2025), Maja Ma (2022), or The Fame Game (2022). I thought this was the right time for comedy,” she said of director Suresh Triveni's feature.

The Netflix film also stars content creator Dharna Durga. Madhuri revealed that during workshops she made sure the newcomer felt comfortable. “When I met her the first time, she said, ‘Mujhse nahin hoga,' with tears in her eyes. I told her not to cry and said, ‘I am also an actor, here to create some magic on the set. Let's work together.'”

Directed by Suresh Triveni, the film also features Triptii Dimri, Ravi Kishan, and Arunoday Singh in pivotal roles.