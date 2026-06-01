Did Sanjay Gupta Take A Dig At <i>Uncha Lamba Kad</i> And <i>Chunnari Chunnari</i> Remixes With His Recent Post?

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta has voiced his concerns over Bollywood's growing dependence on remixed songs, questioning the industry's apparent shortage of original musical ideas.

The debate around remixes has resurfaced in recent weeks as filmmakers continue to revisit chartbusters from the late 1990s and early 2000s.

The latest remix to attract attention is Ucha Lamba Kad Forever, a revamped version of the popular song from the 2007 comedy Welcome, originally featuring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif. The recreated track has been released as part of Welcome to the Jungle. Earlier, audiences were introduced to a new version of Chunnari Chunnari, the iconic song from the 1999 blockbuster Biwi No. 1 starring Salman Khan and Sushmita Sen, for the upcoming film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai.

Reacting to this, Gupta wrote on X, "Film music in 2026: every super-hit from 20 years ago has been remixed and released. My genuine concern: what will they remix in 2046? The remixes?"

In another post, he posed a hypothetical question about what the industry would look like if it were forced to rely solely on original content.

"Hypothetical but important: Bollywood is banned from prequels, sequels, remakes and remixes. Original ideas only. What happens? A) Best era of Indian cinema begins. B) Industry collapses in 6 months."

While supporters of remixes argue that recreated songs introduce classic tracks to younger listeners and help films capitalise on nostalgia, critics believe the trend reflects a lack of innovation and an overdependence on proven formulas.

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