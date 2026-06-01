Tony Hale Confirms Return As Forky In Toy Story 5: What To Expect

Actor Tony Hale has confirmed that he will return as the voice of Forky in Pixar's highly anticipated animated sequel, Toy Story 5. The two-time Emmy-winning actor shared the update during an appearance on ABC's television program on June 1. The upcoming installment will reunite several beloved characters from the franchise, with Tom Hanks returning as Woody, Tim Allen as Buzz Lightyear and Joan Cusack reprising her role as Jessie.

This time, the toys will face a modern challenge as technology enters their world. The story follows Woody, Buzz, Jessie and the gang as they compete for Bonnie's attention against a high-tech device named Lilypad.

Speaking about the film, Hale hinted at the central conflict while praising Pixar's storytelling approach.

“Yeah. Toys meets tech and it's just like you know Pixar they wouldn't do another Toy Story without a good story and I mean look at our world I mean we can't escape it, technology is everywhere. I love that like I think it was Tom Hanks that recently said how you know you can have technology, but nothing beats you know true connection. It's all about true connection, but like Pixar likes the Pixar punch, like they just do it you know beautifully.”

Hale also expressed excitement over the popularity of the franchise. “There's so much anticipation about Toy Story 5. It is going to be in theaters on June 19th. Make sure you get ready to check that out,” he said.

“Thinking That I'd Be A Part Of The Family Is Pretty Awesome”

Reflecting on the series' lasting appeal, Hale noted that audiences continue to connect with the relationships and sense of community among the toys.

“It's like the way you see these relationships, the community these toys are all rooting for each other. I moved to New York in 1995 and that was the first Toy Story. I'm like a good lord. Even thinking that I would be a part of that family and be invited to the party is pretty it's pretty awesome,” he added.

Taylor Swift To Be Part Of The Franchise?

Fans have begun speculating that Taylor Swift could have a surprise connection to Toy Story 5. The rumours gained traction after Pixar shared an Instagram video featuring Jessie dancing in front of a billboard.

The post's caption read, “She's making those moves up as she goes,” which Swifties fans were quick to link to lyrics from Swift's 2014 hit song Shake It Off.

Adding to the speculation, Toy Story 5 is set to debut on June 19, the same date Swift released her debut single, Tim McGraw, in 2006.

While neither Pixar nor Swift has commented on the fan theories, the rumours have only added to anticipation surrounding the next chapter of the beloved animated franchise.

