'Disha Patani Can't Replicate Katrina Kaif,' Says Internet After <i>Welcome To The Jungle</i> Recreates <i>Uncha Lamba Kad</i>

Nostalgia can be a tricky thing, especially when it involves one of Bollywood's most-loved dance numbers.

Nearly two decades after Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif lit up screens with Uncha Lamba Kad from Welcome (2007), the makers of Welcome To The Jungle have brought back the iconic track in a recreated version titled Ucha Lamba Kad Forever.

While the song reunites Akshay with the franchise, fans have made it clear that they are struggling to embrace the new version.

The recreated track features Akshay Kumar alongside Disha Patani. The music has been recreated by Vikram Montrose, with additional lyrics by Meggha Bali. Original composer, lyricist, and singer Anand Raj Anand has returned to lend his voice to the track.

However, the song has sparked a wave of criticism online, with many viewers comparing Disha Patani's performance to Katrina Kaif's memorable appearance in the original video.

Internet Reactions

On Reddit, fans did not hold back while sharing their thoughts.

One user wrote, "Disha's face is frozen, and Akshay looks so unkept. Also, Katrina's energy in this song was obviously something else. Stop this abhorrence already."

Another user commented, "Kat wasn't much of an actor, but when I compare this to the OG video, it is a masterclass on how screen presence and charisma do the heavy lifting. Disha looks so dull and bland in comparison."

Praising Katrina's presence in the original song, a fan wrote, "Katrina was oozing aura even before it existed! And these people should learn how remixes are done from Dhurandhar man. Ye kya crap bana diya hai."

Many also questioned why Katrina was not brought back for the recreated version. One comment read, "Disha will not be able to replicate what Kat did. Why couldn't they bring her for a song?"

Another fan felt the remake failed to honour the original, writing, "Almost feels like a disrespect to Katrina man."

A particularly passionate viewer wrote, "Disha doesn't hold a candle to Katrina! How can she be so lackluster with such an iconic song my god! This is actually really offensive to me, I can't."

Some reactions were far more straightforward, with one fan simply declaring, "We miss you Katrinaaaaaaaa!"

Another user summed up the general mood by writing, "Absolutely zero personality and screen presence compared to Katrina!"

About The Film

Welcome To The Jungle marks the third installment in the cult-classic comedy franchise Welcome. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film features a massive ensemble cast of over 30 actors, including Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Johnny Lever, and more.

Despite its star-studded lineup, the film will not feature some of the original cast members from the first installment. Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar, who won hearts with their iconic portrayals of Majnu Bhai and Uday Shetty in the 2007 film, will not return for the upcoming installment.

The highly anticipated comedy is now set to hit theatres on June 26 after a significant delay.

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