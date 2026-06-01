Alaskan Bush People Star Matt Brown Confirmed Dead After Body Recovered From River

The Brown family is mourning the death of Alaskan Bush People star Matt Brown. The tragic news was confirmed after a search operation ended with the discovery of a body in a river.

His brother, Bear Brown, confirmed the news and shared that their brother Noah was part of the search team that helped recover the body from the water and identify him.

The news has left fans of the long running Discovery Channel series shocked. While authorities have not yet released an official cause of death, Bear spoke about his brother's struggles over the years and shared that “the injury is self-inflicted.”

In a video shared on Instagram, Bear Brown said, “They found a body in the river a few hours ago, and it was positively identified as being Matt. Noah was with them, helped them pull the body out of the water, and Noah identified him. I would have never suspected he would have hurt himself, honestly. He struggled for a long time, as I've mentioned. And I was so worried he was going to end up, you know, like, OD'd or something like that. It does look as though the injury is self-inflicted.”

Bear asked their followers to be kind towards his family during this difficult time. He especially requested that fans show respect to his mother and think carefully before posting comments online.

“One of (Matt's) last videos, he's actually talking about how negative people were on his posts. Keep in mind that people on the other side of your screen, people that you're watching a video of, they're real people, too. Leave as many negative comments about me as you want, but please leave my family out of it,” Bear Brown added.

According to the Okanogan County Sheriff, the search began after a person reported seeing a man sitting in shallow water in the Okanogan River near Oroville, Washington.

The caller said he spoke with the man before looking away. A short time later, he heard a sound and turned back, only to see the man floating in the water. During the investigation, authorities also found a firearm in the same area where the man was last seen.