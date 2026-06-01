Dwayne Johnson And Kevin Hart End Their Decade-Long Friendship? Here’s The Truth

Kevin Hart and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson have built one of Hollywood's most beloved friendships, entertaining fans for years with their playful banter, on-screen chemistry, and relentless roasting of each other. However, a recent viral social media post sparked speculation that the longtime friends had ended their relationship over alleged inappropriate messages sent to Hart's wife, Eniko Hart.

The rumour originated from a viral post on X (formerly Twitter), which claimed that Hart and Johnson had reportedly cut ties after Johnson was allegedly caught sending “inappropriate messages” to Eniko.

The original post, which has racked up over 130,000 views and hundreds of comments, states, “Kevin Hart and Dwayne Johnson have reportedly ended their friendship after Dwayne was allegedly caught sending inappropriate messages to Kevin Hart's wife.”

Why Are Social Media Users Thinking So?

The timing of the claim fueled further speculation. Days before the rumour surfaced, Johnson appeared on Netflix's The Roast of Kevin Hart, where he delivered a series of jokes aimed at both Hart and his wife.

During his set, Johnson referred to Eniko as “sexy” and made several jokes that quickly went viral on social media. Walking up to the podium, The Rock turned his attention to Kevin's wife and called her “sexy.”

He further joked that she “deserves an Academy Award for pretending she likes to f**k Kevin.” Dwayne also threw in a wild joke about getting a “Kevin Hart-sized tattoo on his c---” and then told Eniko, “I'll show you later.”

Some viewers felt the roast pushed the boundaries of friendship, leading many to connect the controversial jokes with the unverified allegations circulating online. However, there is no credible evidence supporting the claim that Johnson sent inappropriate messages to Eniko Hart. Neither Hart nor Johnson has made any statement suggesting a fallout, and no reputable media outlet has reported any issues between the two stars.

In fact, the pair have continued to publicly support one another, showing no signs that their decade-long friendship has changed. The viral claim appears to be based solely on social media speculation rather than verified information.

Kevin Hart and Dwayne Johnson's Decade-Long Bond

Hart and Johnson's friendship has been ongoing for more than a decade. They first teamed up for the 2016 action-comedy Central Intelligence, where their comedic chemistry immediately resonated with audiences. The success of the film led to multiple collaborations, including the Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle franchise and DC League of Super-Pets.

Over the years, the duo has become popular for their hilarious social media pranks and public roasting sessions. Hart frequently pokes fun at Johnson's iconic 1990s turtleneck photo, while Johnson rarely misses an opportunity to joke about Hart's height.

Despite the constant teasing, both stars have repeatedly spoken about their mutual respect and friendship. Johnson has previously described Hart as one of his closest friends in the entertainment industry, while Hart has often credited Johnson for supporting him through difficult moments, including his recovery following a serious car accident in 2019.