Influencer Dharna Durga Reacts To Trolls Over <i>Maa Behen</i> Casting: "What Else Can You Do Sitting At Home?"

A paparazzi video from the promotions of the Netflix film Maa Behen is going viral, and not for the reasons the makers would have hoped.

During a recent promotional event for Maa Behen, actors Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri, and debutant Dharna Durga came together for a photo-op. But as the session progressed, paparazzi called for solo pictures of Madhuri and Triptii.



Dharna, a popular content creator with over 1.8 million followers who is making her Bollywood debut with the film, quietly moved aside as the two actors continued posing. The moment soon went viral online, triggering conversations about whether content creators face prejudice and added scrutiny when stepping into mainstream cinema.

The viral clip has reignited a larger debate around influencers and digital creators entering Bollywood, with many questioning whether filmmakers cast them for talent or simply for their follower count.

Speaking to NDTV during the promotions of Maa Behen, Dharna and director Suresh Triveni addressed the criticism head-on.

When asked whether content creators are increasingly being cast because of their social media following, Triveni strongly pushed back against the perception. "I think that's very unfair," he said.

"The word 'influencer' is a marketing term. Marketers use creators as influencers. Madhuri ma'am is also an influencer; Ravi sir is also an influencer. They influence style, culture, and much more."



Triveni argued that creators who perform online are already artists and actors in their own space.

"In her case, she is a creator who performs. She does the beauty parlour aunty, the kirtan aunty, and many such characters," he said.

When NDTV pointed out that this essentially makes creators actors, Triveni agreed.

"Inherently they are actors. So if they have followers, they should not live with guilt."

The filmmaker also dismissed the idea that Dharna was cast merely because of her online popularity.

"I am not so insecure that I am looking at, 'Oh, they have this many million followers, so I will cast them.' In my film, I have Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri, and Ravi Kishan. I don't need those small tricks. She has been cast for the part. As simple as that."

Dharna, meanwhile, said she has chosen not to let trolling affect her.

"I am just ignoring them because whatever they want to say, let them say. I have already lived my dream. I am living it," she told NDTV.

"If you want to say something, go ahead. You will speak anyway; what else can you do sitting at home?"

Directed by Suresh Triveni, Maa Behen stars Madhuri Dixit, Ravi Kishan, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Dharna Durga, and Arunoday Singh. It releases on Netflix on June 4.



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