<i>Maa Behen</i> Director Suresh Triveni Spills The Beans On A Madhuri Dixit-Anil Kapoor Reunion

At the trailer launch of Netflix's upcoming film Maa Behen, filmmaker Suresh Triveni dropped a hint that has left fans excited. The director, who has worked with both Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit in separate projects this year, revealed that reuniting the iconic duo is very much on his wishlist.

Speaking at the event, Suresh said, "I mean it's been a dream for me, the same year I worked on project one with Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit."

When asked whether he would like to bring the beloved pair together on screen again, considering fans have long wanted to see them share screen space, the filmmaker did not hold back.

"Of course, I'm up. Do you guys want to bring them together?" he asked the audience.

The crowd responded with a loud "YES".

Suresh then added, "The verdict is here so... mera toh mann hai. In fact, Pooja (PoojaTilani, writer) and I were discussing we should try comedy with them together."

Madhuri too joined in on the excitement and asked the audience, "Would you like to see us together again?"

The enthusiastic cheers said it all. Turning to the director, she smiled and said, "Suresh, this is a new task for you."

The possibility of an Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit reunion is enough to trigger nostalgia among Bollywood fans. The duo ruled the big screen in the late 1980s and 1990s and delivered several memorable hits together.

Their chemistry lit up films like Tezaab (1988), which featured the iconic song Ek Do Teen, Ram Lakhan (1989), Parinda (1989), Kishen Kanhaiya (1990), Beta (1992), famous for Dhak Dhak Karne Laga, Pukar (2000) and Total Dhamaal (2019). Their pairing combined romance, drama, humour and crackling screen presence, making them one of Hindi cinema's most successful jodis.

Suresh Triveni, meanwhile, has had a busy year. The filmmaker previously directed Anil Kapoor in Subedar and is now gearing up for the release of Maa Behen, starring Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri, Dharna Durga and Ravi Kishan. The dark comedy revolves around a chaotic mother-daughter trio caught in a bizarre scandal. Maa Behen is set to premiere on Netflix on June 4.

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