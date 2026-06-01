Karlie Kloss And Blake Lively May Not Make Taylor Swift's Wedding Guest List. Details Inside

Taylor Swift's impending wedding to Travis Kelce is all her fans want to discuss these days. Many wonder about the friends and family members who would make the guest list for one of pop culture's most anticipated celebrations.

While Taylor has maintained close bonds with several celebrities and some of them are expected to attend the coveted event, there are other once-prominent members of her inner circle who have reportedly drifted away. The obvious answer being Karlie Kloss and Blake Lively.

“Taylor has meticulously gone through her wedding guest list because the people she wants at her wedding are the people she hopes will remain in her life forever,” a source told the Daily Mail.

“She wants to be surrounded by those who can genuinely share the love and meaning of the day, especially the people who have played important roles in her life for years. Over time, some of her friendships have become strained for various reasons," the insider added.

Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss became friends in 2013 while collaborating on music videos and attending concerts together. Their friendship hit a snag in 2018 when the pop star missed Karlie's wedding to Joshua Kushner due to “work commitments.” Kloss' then-manager, Scooter Braun, attended the event, who later acquired Taylor's music catalogue in 2019.

The singer reportedly felt that “the trust in the friendship” was broken. "She came to believe that Karlie's intentions were not as genuine as she once thought, and that the friendship became more about proximity to Taylor's fame than a real bond.”

Coming to Blake Lively, the 38-year-old actress has been one of the pop star's closest confidantes for a decade. Their friendship was strained due to Blake's legal dispute with It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni. Court documents showed the actress referring to Taylor as one of her “dragons." Sources told Page Six that Taylor felt “used” amid the media and legal storm, with insiders claiming the friendship was severely damaged.

The rift became clear in December 2024 when Blake texted Taylor: “Hey, just checking in. I have no reason to ask, but I donno, l've been feeling like I should… is everything ok? I felt like a bad friend lately because was such a sad sack who only talked about my own s**t for months."

The singer replied an hour later, “You're not wrong, but it's also not that big of a deal.”

Taylor Swift's inner circle is expected to attend the wedding, including her longtime friends Selena Gomez and Lena Dunham.



