Who’s Invited To Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce’s Wedding?

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's impending wedding is already creating huge buzz, even though the couple has not officially shared any details with the public. Fans are eagerly trying to find out when the ceremony will happen, where it will take place and which famous names will attend the big day.

Reports recently claimed the wedding was planned for the fourth week of July, but new rumours suggest those dates may have been shared on purpose to trick paparazzi and protect the couple's privacy. As excitement continues to grow, several celebrities have reportedly confirmed whether they are invited.

Both Swift and Kelce have famous friends from music, sports, film and television, so fans expect many big celebrities at the wedding. Despite that, the couple has kept most details about the event private. Still, speculation about possible guests and secret plans continues to spread quickly across social media.

So far, several celebrities have confirmed that they will attend Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding. The guest list is said to include Zoe Kravitz, Ed Sheeran and his wife Cherry Seaborn, the Haim sisters, Suki Waterhouse, Gigi Hadid, Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco, Cara Delevingne and Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid.

As the wedding gets closer, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's teams are still keeping the full guest list private. Fans will have to wait until after the ceremony to find out which celebrities actually attended the big event.

Although the full guest list has not been revealed yet, reports say some invited guests are unhappy with the wedding rules. According to the rumours, certain people have been allowed to bring a plus one, while others are expected to attend alone and the difference has caused some frustration.

An insider told Daily Mail, “My invite did not let me bring a plus one. I mean, what am I supposed to do? Go alone? That is so awkward. I don't think I am going to attend because I don't want to go by myself, and I am not sure I will know too many people there. I mean, sorry, I am not friends with Gigi and Bella Hadid.”

One person connected to the situation described herself as a single woman and admitted she feels uncomfortable about the wedding rules. She understands that the venue may have limited space and not everyone can bring a guest, but she still feels left out by having to attend alone. According to her, the event is expected to be one of the biggest celebrity weddings of the year, yet she won't be going because she is naturally shy and does not feel comfortable attending alone.