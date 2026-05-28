Taylor Swift ‘Kelce’? Travis Kelce Weighs In On Marriage Name Buzz

Fans are already talking about one big question surrounding Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's upcoming wedding: whether either of them will change their last name after getting married. The couple, who announced their engagement last year, are reportedly preparing to tie the knot in the coming months, but they have kept most wedding details private so far.

Recently, the topic of surnames became a major discussion after the hosts of the Bussin' With the Boys podcast shared their opinions about the pair. During the conversation, the hosts joked that Swift is far more globally famous than Kelce, making it unlikely that she would change her name.

Some even suggested that Kelce changing his surname makes more sense. The debate gained attention after Kelce approved the conversation by liking the clip on Instagram. His reaction only triggered more curiosity about what the couple will eventually decide after marriage.

During the podcast, when one of the guest asked, “Do you do you think Taylor Swift will change her last name?” another guest said, “She's way more globally famous than Travis.”

But the host, Will Compton, had a different opinion, as he asked, “Do you think Travis will change his name? Travis Swift.” Another host, Taylor Lewan, added, “I think that's a higher odds. Travis Swift kind of goes. Taylor Kelsey's got a ring to it, too.”

The person who first spoke about the topic joked that if Travis Kelce ended up changing his own last name, then he and his brother Jason can no longer be called the “Kelce brothers.”

During the conversation, Taylor Lewan jokingly suggested that Kelce can use a little more “Swift” energy on the football field and play even better. He hinted that adding Swift's name in some way can become part of Travis' image in sports. Meanwhile, Will Compton joked about how sports commentators often introduce celebrities during games. He said that if commentators really wanted to create more excitement and attention for the league, they can introduce the singer by calling her “Taylor Swift and her fiance” instead of focusing only on Travis Kelce.

As the conversation continued, the group suggested that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce should combine their surnames and use “Swift-Kelce,” before Compton said that they can also go with “Kelce-Swift.”

Reports claim that Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have already chosen a date for their much awaited wedding. However, no official information has been revealed about the exact date or the wedding venue in New York.