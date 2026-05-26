Maisie Peters Opens Up About Possibly Attending Taylor Swift’s Wedding

Rumours surrounding Taylor Swift's upcoming wedding to Travis Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, have continued to fuel excitement among fans. Social media is buzzing with speculations about who may or may not make the guest list if the singer ties the knot later this year.

Maisie Peters, who opened for Swift during parts of the Eras Tour, was recently asked whether she would be invited to the pop star's wedding. Peters said that she's not been invited yet.

During her appearance on the May 22 episode of the Zach Sang Show, Maisie Peters said, "I've not received a sourdough loaf or a wedding invite. I think that's OK."

The singer opened for Taylor Swift at Wembley Stadium on August 19, 2024. After the show, she had a chance to bond with Swift backstage. “I actually went [to the Brick Lane market] to buy Taylor some presents before I did the show. I got her some books and a little tote bag,” Peters recalled.

She added that she gave Swift a speech about her love for Hilary Duff. "After hearing my spiel on Hilary Duff, I don't think it's coming. Obviously, I'm a huge fan and maybe one day I'll get to try her sourdough. Lifelong goal. Good to have dreams," joked Peters, referring to Swift's well-documented penchant for baking bread.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been together since 2023. The couple announced their engagement via Instagram in August last year. While they're reportedly getting married this summer, Swift and the Chiefs' tight end haven't revealed any wedding details, including the guest list.

“I think the wedding is what happens after [my Life of a Showgirl promotional tour] in the scheme of the planning, but I'm so excited about it,” Swift Said on the Graham Norton Show.

She added, “I know it's gonna be fun to plan because I think the only stressful weddings are the ones where you have a small amount and people are on the bubble.”

As per Just Jared, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are planning to get married on July 3 in New York City. ​