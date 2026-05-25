Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce’s Big Day Could Bring Several Famous Exes Face-To-Face

If reports about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's rumoured July 4 wedding are true, the guest list alone may become one of the biggest talking points of the year.

While fans are excited about the possibility of seeing Swift's famous friend circle under the same roof, many also believe that the event could lead to some pretty awkward celebrity reunions.

According to reports and fan speculation online, several stars from Swift's inner circle share long dating histories, old rumours and famous breakups with one another.

Jack Antonoff, Lena Dunham And Lorde

One trio getting attention is Lena Dunham, Jack Antonoff and Lorde.

Antonoff remains one of Swift's closest collaborators, while Dunham is also part of the singer's longtime friend group. Fans recently revisited Dunham's memoir comments about her past relationship with Antonoff and the rumours surrounding Lorde during that time.

FYI: Antonoff is now married to Margaret Qualley.

Gracie Abrams, Phoebe Bridgers And Paul Mescal

Another possible awkward table setup could involve Gracie Abrams, Phoebe Bridgers and Paul Mescal.

Both singers have toured with Swift in the past, and both have also been romantically linked to Mescal at different times. Bridgers previously dated the actor, while Mescal is now reportedly in a relationship with Abrams.

Fans online think all three showing up together would definitely get attention.

Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid And Suki Waterhouse

Swift's longtime bestie Gigi Hadid is also expected to be heavily involved in the celebrations.

However, her boyfriend Bradley Cooper, attending alongside Swift's friend Suki Waterhouse, who previously dated Cooper, could make things slightly uncomfortable for guests nearby.

Swift and Waterhouse have become close over the years, with Waterhouse even opening for Swift during the London leg of the Eras Tour.

Sophie Turner, Dakota Johnson And Chris Martin

Then there is Sophie Turner, who became close to Swift during her divorce from Joe Jonas.

Reports from late 2025 also linked Turner to Chris Martin after his split from Dakota Johnson, another one of Swift's close celebrity friends.

Swift even recently praised Johnson publicly while writing about her for TIME's 100 Most Influential People list.

Harry Styles

Swift's own dating history is also getting fans talking. Her ex, Harry Styles, could technically be connected to the celebrations through his current relationship with Zoë Kravitz, who is part of Swift's newer friend group.

However, reports say Styles may miss the wedding because of a Wembley Stadium concert date.

Despite all the chatter online, neither Swift nor Kelce has officially confirmed wedding plans yet. Still, social media users are already calling the possible guest list a “soap opera” thanks to the overlapping friendships, exes and celebrity history involved.