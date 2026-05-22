“No Comment”: Prince William On Whether He Is Invited To Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce’s Wedding

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are likely to tie the knot this summer. Ever since the two got engaged, fans have been curious to know everything about their big day. When it is, where it will happen and of course who all are invited. It's a no-brainer that the Hollywood royalty are definitely on the list, but there have been rumours that the singer will invite his friend Prince William and Kate Middleton.

The Prince of Wales has now added fresh fuel to the rumours. William recently appeared on the UK radio show Heart Breakfast alongside hosts Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden, where conversation quickly turned toward Swift and Kelce's much-discussed upcoming wedding.

While requesting the song “Opalite” for his Swiftie children, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, William was asked whether he had received an invitation to the couple's rumoured summer ceremony.

“We believe there is a big wedding happening this summer,” Theakston said, before Holden jumped in asking, “Oh yes! Have you got an invite?”

William responded with a smile, “No comment. I'm hoping and I'm sure there might be an invitation around but we'll see.”

Although no official details about the ceremony have been made public, William's latest comments have certainly left fans wondering whether a royal appearance could be on the cards.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Marriage Plans

Swift and Kelce have remained tight-lipped about their wedding plans. The couple got engaged last August and shared the news through a joint Instagram post captioned, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”

Speaking on New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce podcast in September, Kelce hinted at the kind of atmosphere the couple hopes to create when guest Jimmy Fallon asked whether they preferred a DJ or live band. “Yeah, I think we're live music kind of people, you know?” the NFL star replied.

Another source told PEOPLE magazine that Swift and Kelce are determined to keep the event away from the spotlight.

“It will definitely be a private affair and not a spectacle,” the insider shared. “They both have a close circle of friends, and they'll respect their privacy.”

Taylor Swift and Prince William's Bond

Prince William and Taylor Swift's friendship dates back more than a decade. The duo first met in 2013 during a Centrepoint Gala Dinner at Kensington Palace, where they famously joined Jon Bon Jovi on stage for a surprise rendition of “Livin' on a Prayer.”

William later reflected on the memorable moment during a 2021 episode of Apple Fitness+'s Time to Walk series. “I'm sat next to Taylor Swift,” he recalled. “And after Jon does his first song, there's a pause and she turn to me. She puts her hand on my arm, looks me in the eye, and says, ‘Come on, William. Let's go and sing.'”

The royal admitted he instantly agreed despite his nerves. “To this day, I still do not know what came over me. Honestly, even now, I'm cringing at what happened next, and I don't understand why I gave in. But, frankly, if Taylor Swift looks you in the eye, touches your arm, and says, ‘Come with me…' I got up like a puppy and went, ‘Yeah, okay, that seems like a great idea. I'll follow you'”

The friendship has continued over the years. In June 2024, Prince William attended Swift's Eras Tour concert at Wembley Stadium alongside Prince George and Princess Charlotte as part of his birthday celebrations.