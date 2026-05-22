Prince William Calls Kate Middleton “Amazing”: “Our Family Couldn’t Cope Without Her”

Prince William got emotional detailing his wife and British royal family member Kate Middleton's recovery from cancer in a recent interview. He shared how the Princess of Wales was managing her royal duties since she went into remission for cancer.



Kate Middleton embarked on her first overseas tour since her recovery. She started with a two-day trip to Reggio Emilia in Northern Italy. The 44-year-old's tour was part of her work with the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood. And Prince William could not help but gush over her recovery, expressing his happiness over her progress.



In an interview with Amanda Holden and Jamie Theakston on Heart FM, William said he was “so proud, very, very proud” of Kate Middleton.



Opening up on Kate's role in the family, the 43-year-old said, “She's an amazing mum, an amazing wife, and, literally, our family couldn't cope without her, so, she's been absolutely stunning, brilliant.”



William added that Kate Middleton had been through a lot over the past few years and was looking forward to her first overseas trip. “And so I'm really glad it went really well."



When asked about whether the Princess of Wales would take more overseas trips in the future, William confessed that she would take things a bit easy. He revealed, "She's sort of edging herself back into doing more of those trips ... we have to balance that and make sure she's okay and rested but she's in good form."



Kate Middleton first confirmed her cancer diagnosis in 2024. She took a leave of absence from her royal duties to focus on her recovery. Last year, the royal announced that she was in remission.



Prince William also gave a glimpse into his family with Kate Middleton, revealing how their three kids- Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis - have a chaotic school drop off routine. Adding that Louis and Charlotte would be listening to the broadcast in the morning, he jokingly requested them to get ready on time and not fight over music.



Prince William and Kate Middleton first met in the early 2000s while they were students at St. Andrews University. Their close bond soon turned into romance and the duo got engaged in 2010. The couple got married the next year, with their wedding gaining international attention.