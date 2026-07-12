<i>Dhamaal 4</i> Box Office Collection Day 2: Ajay Devgn's Film Crosses Rs 50 Crore Mark Worldwide

Ajay Devgn's Dhamaal 4 has recorded a strong jump at the box office on its first Saturday, taking its worldwide earnings past the Rs 50 crore mark within two days of release.

What's Happening

According to Sacnilk, the Indra Kumar directorial earned Rs 22.50 crore net in India on Day 2 (Saturday) after opening with Rs 14 crore nett on Friday.

The film registered a 60.7 per cent growth from its opening day.

With this, the comedy entertainer's total India nett collection now stands at Rs 36.50 crore, while its domestic gross collection has reached Rs 43.80 crore.

The film also continued to perform well overseas.

It collected Rs 5 crore gross internationally on Saturday, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 10 crore. As a result, Dhamaal 4 has now grossed Rs 53.80 crore worldwide in just two days.

Dhamaal 4 Day 2 Occupancy

On Saturday, July 11, Dhamaal 4 recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 37.29 per cent across 10,954 shows.

The film began the day with 12.77 per cent occupancy in the morning shows before climbing to 33.92 per cent in the afternoon.

Collections continued to improve through the day, with occupancy touching 43.77 per cent during the evening and peaking at 58.69 per cent in the night shows.

Facing Competition From Multiple Releases

Dhamaal 4 is currently competing with several releases across different film industries.

In Hindi, it is sharing screens with Akshay Kumar's Welcome To The Jungle and Alia Bhatt's Alpha.

It is also up against the Telugu action drama Lenin, along with Hollywood releases Evil Dead Burn and the live-action Moana.

Despite the crowded box office, the Ajay Devgn-led comedy has maintained a strong hold over audiences and delivered an impressive second-day jump.