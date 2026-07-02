Kate Middleton Attends Wimbledon 2026 Days After National Three Peaks Challenge

Kate Middleton made an appearance at Wimbledon on Thursday, July 2, days after completing the National Three Peaks Challenge.

The Princess of Wales looked dapper in a blue pantsuit. She tied her hair in a ponytail.



Kate started off her visit to the All England Club by meeting fans standing in Wimbledon's infamous line in the hopes of securing a prestigious ticket to one of the Grand Slam's games. She handed out tickets to the fans.



The 44-year-old also met with the club's Honorary Stewards, who volunteer to manage the line every year and welcome guests at the venue, People reported.



The mother-of-three also met with children from Shine Camera Club, a creative photography program that helps kids from disadvantaged backgrounds.



Kate Middleton, an avid photographer herself, joined the children who were taking photographs of the tennis matches.



Since 2016, Kate Middleton has been the patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, where Wimbledon is held annually. She succeeded Queen Elizabeth in the role.



The official account of Wimbledon dropped a post welcoming the Princess of Wales to the Grand Slam.





Middleton also watched a men's singles second round tennis match, as per USA Today.



Kate Middleton Completes National Three Peaks Challenge



Last month, the Princess of Wales completed a mountaineering event called the National Three Peaks Challenge. The challenge involves scaling the highest mountains in England, Scotland and Wales in just 24 hours. In a social media post on June 28, Kate Middleton wrote that she undertook the task to “explore life beyond diagnosis and to give something back”.



Kate was diagnosed with cancer in 2024. She started chemotherapy in September of the same year. In January 2025, Kate said that her cancer was in remission.



The Princess of Wales completed the 37-km trek in 24 hours to raise money for the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity.



“The Royal Marsden is a place that holds great meaning for me and whose care and expertise are life changing for so many people,” she explained in her post.



She added that the challenge would support the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity in understanding and transforming access to holistic care to improve recovery and healing for patients across the UK.