'You Are A Saviour': Ameesha Patel To Dearest Tara AKA Sunny Deol After Watching <i>Batwara 1947</i>

Ameesha Patel, who plays the iconic Sakina in the Gadar franchise, wrote a heartfelt message for Sunny Deol after watching his latest offering Batwara 1947 on X. Praising Tara (aka Sunny Deol), Ameesha wrote, "Saw both the films this weekend. Dearest Tara .. u truly are a saviour for all and I always knew that and this time ur love for a MOTHER has only made me even more proud as ur Sakina WAJI TARAJI."

Ameesha also watched Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2, the sequel to his 2007 film Awarapan.

For Hashmi, she wrote, "fr u Emraan...Wow. Man U god dam rocked it."

The post went instantly viral.

A fan wrote, "That's such a heartfelt appreciation! The love and pride behind those words really shine through. And Emraan getting that much praise — absolutely deserved!"

"Absolutely loved this heartfelt appreciation! Tara, you truly shine with your warmth and grace, and Emraan has delivered such a powerful performance. The chemistry, emotions, and storytelling make both films truly memorable. Huge congratulations to the entire team — what a beautiful cinematic experience," wrote a fan.

Ameesha Patel and Sunny Deol's camaraderie

Gadar: Ek Prem Katha is a 2001 action-drama film directed by Anil Sharma, based on a story by Shaktimaan Talwar. Set against the backdrop of the Partition of India in 1947, the film stars Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in lead roles, with Amrish Puri, Vivek Shauq, Lillete Dubey and Utkarsh Sharma in supporting roles. Loosely inspired by the real-life story of Boota Singh, the narrative follows Tara Singh, a Sikh trucker who falls in love with and marries Sakina, a Muslim woman, only to face separation and political upheaval as she is taken back to Pakistan by her family.

A sequel, Gadar 2, was released theatrically on 11 August 2023, with Deol, Patel and Sharma reprising their roles. The sequel was also a commercial blockbuster.

About Batwara 1947 and Awarapan 2

Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi, Batwara 1947 marks the reunion of Santoshi and Sunny Deol after nearly three decades. The two previously collaborated on hits such as Ghayal (1990), Damini (1993) and Ghatak (1996).

Produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, the film's music is composed by A. R. Rahman, with lyrics penned by Javed Akhtar.

Directed by Nitin Kakkar and produced by Vishesh Bhatt under the banner of Vishesh Films, Awarapan 2 is a sequel to the 2007 film Awarapan. The film stars Disha Patani and Shabana Azmi alongside Emraan Hashmi.

Emraan Hashmi's fans are going gaga over the film, praising his charisma and aura, although the film received mixed reviews from critics.

Also Read | Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Emraan Hashmi Film Creates Havoc, Emerges As His Solo Highest Grosser With Rs 81 Crore In India