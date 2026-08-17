<i>Awarapan 2</i> Box Office Collection Day 3: Emraan Hashmi Film Creates Havoc, Emerges As His Solo Highest Grosser With Rs 81 Crore In India

Call it Emraan Hashmi's magic, nostalgia, or simply a stroke of fortune — the sequel Awarapan 2 is on a roll. The film is on its way of emerging as this year's highest-grossing weekend opener among Hindi films, after Dhurandhar 2 and Border 2. In three days, it minted Rs 81.75 crore (net) and Rs 98.10 crore (gross) in India, according to trade tracker Sacnilk.

Breaking down the numbers

On Sunday, the film saw a slight dip in earnings compared with Independence Day.

The film earned Rs 26 crore across 9,403 shows on Sunday.

Globally, the film minted Rs 4 crore on Sunday, taking its total to Rs 12 crore (gross) worldwide.

This pushes the worldwide gross to Rs 110.10 crore.

On the opening day, the film minted ₹22 crore across 9,033 shows. On Saturday, the film minted ₹33.75 crore across 10,496 shows.

Emraan Hashmi's Last Few Films

Awarapan 2 was the clear winner in the Independence Day race, minting ₹40.50 crore. Tamil Vishwanath & Sons minted ₹26 crore, Batwara 1947 minted ₹16.20 crore, Spider-Man: Brand New Day minted ₹12 crore and the DC movie minted ₹6.30 crore.

On its opening day, it surpassed the lifetime business of Awarapan, which collected ₹7.75 crore net. By Saturday, it had also surpassed the final collections of several of Emraan's successful films, including Haq (₹20 crore), Raaz 2 (₹25.50 crore), Ek Thi Daayan (₹26 crore) and Jannat (₹30 crore).

Taran Adarsh's Post

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh predicted its stellar box office run in an X post.

'DHAMAKEDAAR SATURDAY... Awarapan 2 continues its remarkable run, going into overdrive on Saturday-the Independence Day holiday... The audience has taken to the film, and how! Awarapan 2 is performing exceptionally well across the board, with Tier 2 and Tier 3 centres, along with non-national chains, registering superb occupancies. The film is looking at an impressive ₹85 crore-plus opening weekend, which would further cement its position as one of the biggest success stories of 2026.

'Awarapan 2 is all set to emerge as the third-highest opening-weekend grosser of 2026 among Hindi films, after Dhurandhar 2 and Border 2... Interestingly, the top three opening-weekend spots are all occupied by sequels this year-Dhurandhar 2, Border 2 and Awarapan 2,' he wrote on X.

About Awarapan 2

Directed by Nitin Kakkar and produced by Vishesh Bhatt under the banner of Vishesh Films, Awarapan 2 is a sequel to the 2007 film Awarapan. The film stars Disha Patani and Shabana Azmi alongside Emraan Hashmi.

Emraan Hashmi's fans are going gaga over the film, praising his charisma and aura, although the film received mixed reviews from critics.

The film clashed with Sunny Deol and Rajkumar Santoshi's Batwara 1947 at the box office and went way ahead of the latter one in terms of box office numbers.