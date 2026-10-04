'Use Images In Their Original Form': Yami Gautam Makes A Request Over Her AI-Altered Photos

Yami Gautam has made a request regarding the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to alter or enhance her photographs from public appearances.

The actor took to her Instagram Stories and wrote, "A sincere request to the media. Please refrain from using Al to alter or enhance my photographs from public appearances. Kindly use images in their original form."

She further added, "Altering or manipulating an individual's image or likeness using Al should not be done without their knowledge and consent. Thank you in advance for respecting my request."

Yami's statement came a day after actor Jr NTR spoke against AI-tampered video clips from the song Chuttamalle from his film Devara, which also featured Janhvi Kapoor.

However, Yami did not refer to any specific incident. Her request comes amid growing concerns among celebrities about the use of AI to manipulate photographs, videos, and an individual's likeness without consent.

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