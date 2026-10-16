Sania Mirza Reveals Farah Khan Gave Son Izhaan Rs 100 As Signing Amount, Says "I Still Have That Note"

Tennis champion Sania Mirza and filmmaker Farah Khan are friendship goals. From candid conversations to playful banter, their ‘behan code' is unbeatable.

Well, their bond has now made headlines again after Sania revealed that Farah had promised to launch her son, Izhaan Mirza Malik, in Bollywood when he was still a newborn.

During her recent appearance on Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's chat show Double Date, Sania recalled that Farah gave her a signing amount for Izhaan nearly eight years ago and jokingly promised to make a film with him when he grew up.

Sania said Farah handed her a ₹100 note and said she would work with Izhaan when he became an actor. The tennis star revealed that she has kept the note as a memento of the special moment.

“Farah gave me a signing amount of ₹100, saying, ‘Yeh jab bada hokar actor banega, I will do a movie with him [When he will grow, we will do a film together]'. I still have that ₹100 note,” Sania recalled.

This isn't the first time Sania has shared Farah's promise to launch her son. In February 2025, the tennis star appeared alongside Izhaan on Farah's YouTube cooking vlog, where she recounted the incident.

In the video, Sania introduces her son, who is chewing gum. He teases Farah and gestures that he will stick the gum to her sofa, to which Farah replied, “Don't forget I will be launching you. Tu mera hero (You are going to be my hero).”

Sania and her (now) ex-husband Shoaib Malik welcomed Izhaan in 2018.

Earlier in an interview with Hindustan Times, Sania opened up about motherhood and how proud she is of Izhaan.

“I am so proud of him for the young man he is turning out to be. He is so kind and has a lot of love and empathy. He has shown me the most unconditional kind of love that there ever is. More than me raising him, he has raised me as a mother and made me become a better person.”

She had also shared Izhaan's love for sports. “I do get asked this question since the time I was pregnant. He loves sports, and that's in his blood. He loves playing football, tennis and swimming. He also plays drums. I don't care what he does as long as he is enjoying himself, having a good time and giving it his 100%. I will give him complete freedom to choose as that is how I was raised and that is how I want to raise Izhaan as well.”



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