Mamitha Baiju Credits Filmmaker Girish AD For Giving Her Confidence To Take On Lead Roles

Mamitha Baiju has expressed gratitude to filmmaker Girish AD for believing in her and offering her the lead role in Bethlehem Kudumba Unit. Speaking at the film's success celebration, the actor recalled how the director trusted her with the character of Ashley even when she was unsure whether she could carry a film as the leading heroine.

Mamitha Baiju Recalls Girish AD Narrating The Story

Mamitha revealed that Girish AD approached her with the story of Bethlehem Kudumba Unit before Super Sharanya hit theatres. The filmmaker believed she would be suitable for the character, although she was unsure what had given him that confidence.

“After Super Sharanya, the film's shoot had just wrapped up, and it had not been released yet. Girish chettan narrated the story of Bethlehem at that time itself. He said then that it would be good if I played this character. Even today, I don't know what made Girish chettan say that to me or what gave him the confidence to trust me,” said Mamitha.

Thanking him for the opportunity, the actor added, “Now, as I stand here at the success meet of Bethlehem, all I have to say to Girish chettan is thank you.”

She also spoke about how Girish's faith in her helped her overcome her own doubts about taking on leading roles.

“When someone stands by a person like me, who is practically nothing, there is a certain value they give that person. That is how I feel about Girish chettan. Whether it was Premalu or Bethlehem, at a time when I didn't even believe I could play a main heroine's role like this, he believed in me. I am very grateful to him,” she added.

Mamitha also acknowledged the contributions of the film's technicians, co-stars and other team members. She thanked everyone who worked both in front of and behind the camera to bring the project to audiences.

About Bethlehem Kudumba Unit

The film, starring Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju, became a major box-office success. Reportedly made on a budget of Rs 25 crore, Bethlehem Kudumba Unit, which was released on Onam, has crossed Rs 325 crore worldwide, making it one of the biggest commercial successes in Malayalam cinema. It had also surpassed Lokah: Chapter 1 in terms of collections and became Malayalam cinema's biggest hit.

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