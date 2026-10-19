<i>Nayyi Navelli</i> Vs <i>Prahaar</i> Box Office Day 3: Yami Gautam's Film Crosses Rs 10 Crore Mark, Rajkummar Rao Starrer Trails

Yami Gautam's Nayyi Navelli continued its steady run at the box office on Day 3, pulling ahead of Rajkummar Rao's Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam. As per a report in Sacnilk, the film collected a net of Rs 4.4 crore across 5,546 shows on Sunday. This marked a 10% increase from the previous day and took its total India net collection to Rs 11.65 crore.

Nayyi Navelli showed an overall daily occupancy of 27.66% on day 3. Turnout started low in the morning at 8.46%, but saw a significant increase as the day progressed, peaking during the evening shows at 36.46% before dipping slightly to 27.46% for the night screenings.

Meanwhile, Prahaar earned Rs 3.65 crore across 3,730 shows on October 18. This brought the film's total India net collections to Rs 9.15 crore so far. Overseas, the courtroom drama collected Rs 50 lakh on Day 3, taking its worldwide gross collection to Rs 12.86 crore.

The film recorded an overall daily occupancy of 32.62%, with audience attendance steadily rising throughout the day before tapering off at night. Morning shows started slow at 12.15%, while afternoon shows saw a significant jump to 35.31%. Attendance peaked during the evening shows at 43.69% and finally closed out with 32.08% occupancy for night shows.

Nayyi Navelli and Prahaar are competing not just against each other but also against major releases such as Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's Ranabaali and Rajinikanth's Jailer 2. With these big-ticket films also vying for viewers' attention, the two releases face greater competition at the box office as they look to attract audiences to theatres and improve their collections.

The coming days will decide whether the two releases can maintain their momentum and add to their box office totals. Audience response and weekday trends will also play an important role in shaping their performance in the days ahead.

Also Read | Nayyi Navelli Vs Prahaar Box Office Collection Day 2: Yami Gautam's Film Outpaces Rajkummar Rao's Starrer