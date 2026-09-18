Nivin Pauly-Mamitha Baiju's <i>Bethlehem Kudumba Unit</i> Crosses Rs 300 Crore Globally. Actor Thanks For 'Endless Love'

Nivin Pauly-Mamitha Baiju's Bethlehem Kudumba Unit, the Malayalam-language romantic comedy film, has crossed Rs 300 crore globally. Released on August 21, the film directed by Girish A. D. and produced by Bhavana Studios, stars Fahadh Faasil, Dileesh Pothan and Syam Pushkaran in pivotal roles.

Sharing his gratitude on an X post, Nivin Pauly wrote, "300+ Crores Worldwide Gross! Thank you for the endless love! The frame would have been truly complete with our music magician Vishnu Vijay in it. Sending you all the love!"

Speaking to NDTV, the film's director Girish AD called Mamitha Baiju 'the natural talent'.

"Mamitha is a natural. I worked with her in Super Sharanya and at that time itself, I had told her I wanted to make this film with her," he said.

Interestingly, two of Mamitha Baiju's films - Vishwanath and Sons and Bethlehem Kudumba Unit - released within a span of a week and they both saw her in very similar roles. While in Vishwanath and Sons, Mamitha's character, Maddy, falls in love with a middle-aged Suriya, Bethlehem Kudumba Unit too, her character, Ashley, falls in love with a 35-year-old Nivin Pauly.

Girish said, "Unfortunately, both films released around the same time but this didn't affect Bethlehem Kudumba Unit. Though we were a little concerned initially, Vishwanath and Sons is completely different from our film. Suriya's film is a Tamil film and ours is Malayalam and the stories are very different. My film is a romantic comedy. It was just a coincidence that they released around the same time."

It emerged as the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time and the sixth highest-grossing Indian film of 2026.

The fictional short film Soulmates - Oru Saathukkudi Pranayam, portrayed in the film, was later released as a standalone short film on YouTube on 30 August 2026.

Also Read | "She's A Natural": Bethlehem Kudumba Unit Director On Being Proud Of Mamitha Baiju's Success