<i>Bethlehem Kudumba Unit</i>: How A Rs 25-Crore Age-Gap Romance Became A Rs 300-Crore Blockbuster

Malayalam cinema has been having a wonderful run at the box office in recent times. In 2025, Lokah: Chapter 1 Chandra became the first Malayalam film to hit Rs 300 crores. This year, it is Bethlehem Kudumba Unit (BKU) that has grossed more than Rs 305 crore in just 25 days, making it Malayalam cinema's biggest box office hit.

Director Girish AD's romantic comedy, starring Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju, is being hailed by both audiences and the film industry for alike for its refreshing story, superb performances and strong emotional connect. This film's extraordinary theatrical run has once again highlighted the growing reach and commercial potential of Malayalam cinema beyond Kerala.

But there is something particularly special about Bethlehem Kudumba Unit which has made this Rs 25 crore budget (reportedly) film rake in more than Rs 308 crore today.

According to Sacnilk, by Week 1, the movie had crossed Rs 52 crore at the Indian box office while by week 2 it had grossed more than Rs 102 crore. By week 3, it had grossed around Rs 135 crore in India. Today, it has collected Rs 308.40 crore worldwide with India contributing around Rs 173.40 crore. The movie grew word-of-mouth week on week and while the Onam release got people into theatres, the good content has kept them there.

Onam is a very important festival for the Malayalam audience and filmmakers mostly tend to target families and the overseas Kerala audience. Being a festival and with several days off work, Malayalam audiences take the opportunity to celebrate and watch films with family and friends. And this is what Bethlehem Kudumba Unit has been able to tap into with its strong content.

Producer and National Award winner G Dhananjayan is of the opinion that Bethlehem Kudumba Unit was a film that cut across all age groups and unanimously touched everyone emotionally. "Bethlehem Kudumba Unit is a fresh story, which brought in a lot of energy, feel-good emotions and nostalgic memories for many people. For men, it's like hoping for such unconditional love from a young girl. The movie's story and emotions resonated with both men and women and hence, it became such a huge success. This is also the first time a love story has appealed not only to youngsters but also to the middle-aged and elders as the theme connected with all of them. Thus, there is such a huge response to the film," he explains.

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit was not a spectacle film nor was it a big-budget one. It also didn't have a larger-than-life premise or star-driven scale. Produced by Bhavana Studios (Dileesh Pothan, Fahadh Faasil, Syam Pushkaran), the romantic comedy was very family-oriented.

Director Girish AD took an unconventional premise - the story of a young college-going woman who falls in love with a much older man - and narrated it with remarkable simplicity and emotional restraint adding some comic touches.

Rather than sensationalising the age-gap romance, the filmmaker presents it through a lens of tenderness, innocence and what can best be described as 'clean' emotions. This was one of the biggest factors why family audiences too appreciated the film and enjoyed the journey of Ashley (Mamitha Baiju) and Justin (Nivin Pauly).

In fact, this movie was Malayalam star Nivin Paul's biggest hit in his career and he credits it to family audiences. He told Variety, "This is my biggest hit so far. All credit goes to the team, especially director Girish AD. It was a wonderful script. The age-gap romance, the packaging, the humour... everything landed. Family audiences are the backbone of Indian cinema, in any language. If families like a film, ticket sales soar. Theatres are happy too - concession sales boom."

Director Girish AD is a director who has had numerous blockbusters to his credit like Thanneer Mathan Dinangal and Premalu. His stories and characters always resonate with the audience as he makes slice-of-life dramas with relatable characters and layers beneath an apparently simple surface. The story of Bethlehem Kudumba Unit, for instance, was a set in a particular neighbourhood and Girish brought in the residents living next to Ashley and Justin as highly relatable characters whom the audience could emotionally connect with.

This added more authenticity, warmth and humour to the setting and world that the director presented us. The director doesn't give us punch lines but unique behaviour patterns in flawed people that are humorous. For instance, Nivin Pauly in BKU attempts to create a heart with his hands but does it upside down because he's not familiar with Gen Z behaviour. And this act makes us giggle. Even the supporting characters (like the three sisters) are funny and have distinct but relatable personalities. Ultimately, Girish's understanding of human behaviour is what makes his films tick.

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit is a modestly budgeted, content-driven Malayalam film and Girish AD found the one thing that is extremely difficult to create - a broad emotional connection in the form of an age-gap romance.

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