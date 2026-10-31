<i>Jailer 2</i> Box Office Collection Day 16: Rajinikanth Film All Set To Cross Rs 800 Crore Mark

Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 continues its impressive run at the box office, although the film has witnessed a gradual decline in daily collections in its third week.

What's Happening

After earning Rs 5.9 crore on its third Thursday, the action thriller collected Rs 5.50 crore on Friday, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

With this, the film's worldwide gross collection has reached Rs 776.95 crore.

In India, Jailer 2 has accumulated a gross collection of Rs 509.45 crore, while its domestic net collection stands at Rs 435.40 crore.

The film crossed the Rs 500 crore mark in the Indian gross market within 15 days of its theatrical release, becoming only the second Tamil film to achieve the feat.

S Shankar's 2018 science-fiction action film 2.0, starring Rajinikanth, was the first Tamil film to cross the milestone.

On Day 16, Jailer 2 was screened across 8,079 shows in different languages. The Tamil version contributed Rs 3.75 crore from 3,796 shows, while the Hindi version earned Rs 1 crore from 3,310 shows.

The Telugu and Kannada versions collected Rs 55 lakh and Rs 20 lakh, respectively, from 799 and 174 shows.

The film recorded an overall theatre occupancy of 21.2% in Tamil, 10% in Hindi, 19.1% in Telugu and 23% in Kannada.

Chennai registered the highest occupancy for the Tamil version at 31%, with the film running across 615 shows in the city.

According to Sacnilk, Jailer 2 sold an estimated 429,196 tickets on Day 16. Its total ticket sales since release have come close to the three-crore mark.

Background

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer 2 is the sequel to the filmmaker's 2023 blockbuster Jailer.

Backed by Sun Pictures, the action thriller features Rajinikanth alongside SJ Suryah, Mithun Chakraborty, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Ramya Krishnan and Vidya Balan in key roles.

The film also features special appearances by Mohanlal, Shivarajkumar, Jackie Shroff and Hrithik Roshan.