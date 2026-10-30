<i>Eetha</i> Trailer: Shraddha Kapoor Shines As Lavani Legend Vithabai In This Tale Of Grit, Glory And Heartbreak

Shraddha Kapoor is set to portray one of Maharashtra's most celebrated folk performers, Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar, in her upcoming film Eetha.

The makers unveiled the trailer of the Laxman Utekar directorial on Friday, offering a look at the life of the legendary Tamasha and Lavani artiste, whose journey was marked by extraordinary performances as well as personal struggles.

The trailer introduces Shraddha in traditional Lavani attire, performing before large audiences.

Several sequences showcase elaborate stage setups, cheering spectators and energetic dance performances, establishing the cultural world that the film explores. However, beyond the celebrations and applause, the footage also hints at the emotional challenges that shaped Vithabai's life.

One of the dialogues in the trailer captures the character's heartbreak. Shraddha's Vithabai says, “Mera bharosa hi mera ghamand tha re, jab woh tut gaya na sab tut gaya (My trust was my pride, everything ended with it).” The scene suggests that a personal betrayal has left a lasting impact on her.

The trailer also highlights Vithabai's determination to keep performing despite the difficulties she encounters. In another sequence, someone reminds her of her contribution to Tamasha and encourages her to believe in herself. Her passion for dance is further reflected in the dialogue, “Naach ke muqable mein taqdeer bhi nahi jeet sakti (Even destiny cannot win against you in a dance battle).”

Another particularly striking moment features the words, “Pade-pade mari toh bechari kahlaungi, par nachte hue mari toh misal ban jaungi (If I die lying down, I will be called helpless. But if I die while dancing, I will become an example).” The exchange underlines how deeply Vithabai's identity was connected to her art.

The film also offers glimpses of her family life and relationships, with Randeep Hooda and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub appearing in brief sequences. In another scene, an announcer introduces her as “Maharashtra ki shaan, Lavani ka abhimaan, Eetha Bai!” before she takes the stage alongside a group of dancers.

Towards the end of the trailer, Vithabai is seen defending the traditional Navvari saree after someone questions her choice of attire. She describes it as a matter of pride and an important part of Maharashtrian identity.

Who Was Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar?

Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar was a prominent name in Maharashtra's Tamasha and Lavani traditions. Born in Pandharpur in 1935, she belonged to a family of folk performers and began her journey as an artiste at a young age.

One of the most remarkable accounts associated with her life concerns an incident during a Tamasha performance. Vithabai reportedly went into labour while performing on stage. She delivered her baby backstage and was prepared to return to the performance. However, when the audience came to know about the situation, they insisted that the show be stopped so she could rest. The incident was also featured in the film's teaser, which was released earlier this year.

Her life away from the stage, however, was marked by several hardships. Playwright Shantanu Ghule, who brought her story to the stage through the play Vitha, spoke about her difficult marriage to Maruti Sawant. He alleged that Sawant controlled her earnings and subjected her to abuse.

Vithabai also experienced financial difficulties during the later years of her life. She died in January 2002, with reports at the time highlighting how her family struggled to arrange money for her hospital expenses. Apart from her contribution to folk theatre, she also worked towards improving the lives of Tamasha performers and helped secure pensions for artistes through the state government.

Background

Produced by Dinesh Vijan, Laxman Utekar and Karishma Sharma, Eetha is backed by Maddock Films and Kathputli Creations. The project brings Utekar back to Maddock Films after working on Luka Chuppi (2019), Mimi (2021), Zara Hatke Zara Bachke (2023) and Chhaava (2025).

For Shraddha Kapoor, the film marks another collaboration with Maddock Films following the successful Stree franchise.

Apart from Shraddha, the ensemble cast includes Randeep Hooda, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Nana Patekar, Siddharth Jadhav, Anant Joshi, Akshara Singh and Ulka Gupta. The film's music has been composed by Ajay–Atul.

Eetha is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on December 4, 2026.