Shreya Ghoshal Reveals Why She Had To Re-Record <i>Aashiqui 2</i> Song <i>Sun Raha Hai Na Tu</i>

The songs of Aashiqui 2 continue to stay close to the hearts of music lovers. One of its most loved tracks, Sun Raha Hai Na Tu, played an important part in the film's story, and Shreya Ghoshal lent her voice to Shraddha Kapoor's character. In a recent conversation, the singer shared an interesting detail about recording the song.

She recalled re-recording the track after director Mohit Suri and producer Mukesh Bhatt asked her to keep the vocals simple. They explained that Shraddha's character was still new and wasn't a trained performer. Shreya understood and recorded the song again, using plain notes instead of extra vocal touches.

Speaking with Billboard India, Shraddha Kapoor explained, “Sun Raha Hai Na Tu, when I sang for Aashiqui 2, Shraddha was very new. I did not know how she looked. But I think the context of knowing that she is not yet a professional singer. She is just singing in a club or a bar somewhere, where she gets noticed by the actor Aditya Roy Kapoor. So she is yet to become the singer that she will eventually become. So keeping it simple was very essential.”

“So I did one Sun Raha Hai with my take and my interpretation. I did my things, singer things on it. Then I got a call also from Mohit Suri and Mukesh ji, ‘Ye ladki ne na abhi tak gaana nahi seekha hai. She's very new. So ek baar tum sun lena. Agar tumhe man ho to ek baar wapis ga dena. (This girl hasn't learned to sing yet, she's very new. So, if you feel like it, you can sing it again.)' So I agreed.

Shreya Ghoshal explained that she sang the song again in a much simpler way after learning more about the character and her story. Because the director wasn't in the studio during her first recording, she later understood why the song needed a different style.

She said that when she performs the track at concerts, she uses a more trained and polished singing style. But in the film, she had to keep her voice simple because Shraddha Kapoor's character was still in a learning stage. Shreya also explained that knowing the story, the character's age and her level of singing skills helps a singer understand how to perform a song in a film.

Aashiqui 2, released in 2013, also feature Aditya Roy Kapoor in the lead role.

Also Read: KATSEYE's Lara Raj Has A Fangirl Moment With Shreya Ghoshal At LA Event