"Is This Really Fair?" Amitabh Bachchan Mourns <i>Kaante</i> Maker Sanjay Gupta's Death

Sanjay Gupta's sudden demise at the age of 59 shocked the entire film industry. Amitabh Bachchan, who worked with the director in the 2002 film Kaante, penned a heartfelt note for the late filmmaker.

On Sunday, Amitabh Bachchan took to his blog to mourn Sanjay's death. He wrote in Hindi, “A friend, a fellow artiste and a true devotee of art has left us at such a young age! I am unable to understand how all of this is happening."

The actor continued, "Our dear companions from the world of art are being snatched away from us. What wrong have they done to deserve such a fate? People say that all the powerful planets in the solar system have turned unfavourable at the same time. Please have mercy on us! Those who are raining their wrath upon us – is this really fair? May all the planets in the solar system retreat to their respective homes and stay apart from one another. Perhaps then they will stop troubling all of us!"

Amitabh Bachchan and Sanjay Gupta worked together in Kaante. The film was heavily inspired by Quentin Tarantino's Reservoir Dogs. Kaante also starred Sanjau Dutt, Sunil Shetty, Lucky Ali, and Mahesh Manjrekar in prominent roles.

Sanjay Gupta was found dead at his home in Versova on Saturday morning. According to the police, he appears to have fallen inside the house late on Friday night, sustaining a severe head injury. His wife and two children found him lying in a pool of blood when they woke up in the morning. They rushed him to a hospital, where he was declared dead.

According to the police, CCTV footage from the house shows that at around 2 AM, Sanjay, who was sitting in the drawing room, went to the kitchen, where he lost his balance and fell against a wall. He was cremated on Sunday.

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