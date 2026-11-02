<i>Hanuman Ansh</i> Producers Issue Notice Amid Dispute Over Film Rights After Rs 450 Crore Success

The success of Hanuman Ansh at the box office has not stopped differences from emerging within its production team. The devotional biopic on Neem Karoli Baba, which was made on a budget of Rs 2 crore and has reportedly collected Rs 452.86 crore worldwide, is now at the centre of a disagreement among its makers. With questions being raised over who can represent the film and handle its business, an official public notice has now been issued by two members of the team.

Namrata G Singh and director Dr Vishal Chaturvedi have released a joint statement through Swambhu Media Network, outlining the film's rights, distribution process and communication arrangements. They have also announced themselves as the Executive Directors of the company and clarified who is authorised to handle the film's publicity, marketing, awards and partnerships.

The statement, shared on Instagram on Monday, November 2, opens with the line, “Hanuman Ansh has one authorised channel.” It goes on to address reports about individuals claiming to have the authority to deal with the film's rights.

The note states, “The Company is aware that an individual is representing themselves as authorised to deal with the rights in the Film. No individual holds that authority.”

It further clarifies that the film's theatrical, streaming, broadcast, music, gaming and licensing rights, both in India and internationally, will be handled according to agreements signed between the producers. Namrata and Vishal have been named as the people responsible for managing public relations, marketing, awards and partnerships on behalf of the company.

The statement also warns against independent dealings involving the film. “No party acting alone has authority to deal in the Film. Any such dealing is invalid and not binding on the Company or the Producers. Any statement, award claim or business arrangement made outside this process is not recognised by the Company.”

The makers have also asked cast and crew members to coordinate with the official communication team before speaking about the film or representing it at interviews, podcasts, public events, promotional gatherings and other platforms.

Towards the end, the statement makes it clear that the film's credits will remain as mentioned in its official credits. It also asks distributors, international sales agents, streaming platforms and other industry partners to contact the authorised representatives for any business-related communication.

However, the note also clarifies that the film has four producers, namely Namrata G Singh, Dr Vishal Chaturvedi, Ragini Sona and Anupriya Nagar, and that the rights are jointly held. It adds, “Under the Production Agreement, decisions on publicity, awards, partnerships and rights, in India and internationally, require the approval of all four Producers and are dealt with exclusively through the Company's authorised channel.”

The public notice comes weeks after reports of disagreements within the Hanuman Ansh team began circulating. There were reportedly differences over the film's publicity, with concerns that one producer was receiving more attention than the others.

Anupriya Nagar, the film's 21-year-old producer, has been one of its prominent faces during the promotional campaign. In an earlier interaction with The Indian Express, she spoke about joining the project when it was already in post-production. She also discussed the possibility of Hanuman Ansh becoming a trilogy, suggesting that the team would reunite for its second instalment.

However, the future of the planned trilogy remains unclear. According to sources quoted by The Indian Express, the producers may now choose to explore Neem Karoli Baba's story separately and in their own ways.

Anupriya had also spoken about writing a book documenting her experience of making the film and setting up her own production house to tell stories that are close to her heart.

Meanwhile, Hanuman Ansh was released in theatres on August 7 and has emerged as one of the biggest box office successes of 2026. Its digital release details are yet to be officially announced.