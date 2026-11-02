<i>Ramayana</i> Part 1 Advance Booking: Film Nears Rs 50 Crore Mark In India, Sells Over 11 Lakh Tickets

Ramayana Part 1 is all set to have a massive opening day on November 5. Ahead of its release, the film is generating strong momentum through advance bookings.

According to a report by Sacnilk, the Nitesh Tiwari directorial has collected Rs 46.41 crore across all dates so far in pre-sales. Excluding blocked seats, the collection currently stands at Rs 37.41 crore. As of 9 AM on November 2, Ramayana had sold nearly 11.12 lakh tickets across 35,718 shows.

The opening day is driving the bulk of the demand. As per the report, Ramayana has recorded Rs 25.73 crore in advance bookings for Thursday, November 5. The figure includes blocked seats and stands at Rs 21.65 crore without them. These collections account for more than half of the film's overall domestic pre-sales so far.

Among the states, Maharashtra is currently leading the advance booking chart with Rs 9.50 crore, pushing Karnataka to second place with Rs 7.22 crore. Delhi comes in third with Rs 6.84 crore, while Gujarat stands in fourth position with Rs 3.62 crore.

The Hindi version continues to dominate India's pre-sales collection. It has contributed Rs 39.06 crore so far, accounting for around 84 per cent of the overall gross. The Kannada version is in second place with Rs 4.45 crore, followed by the Telugu version at Rs 2.38 crore. Meanwhile, the Tamil version has recorded Rs 42.57 lakh so far.

The film's international pre-sales have also been building momentum. By Monday morning, the film had earned $3.9 million (Rs 36,95,64,000) in overseas advance bookings, including over $1.5 million (Rs 14,21,51,250) for the US paid previews alone. This takes the film's worldwide advance-booking gross to Rs 75 crore, three days before its release.

With a few days left before its theatrical release, Ramayana is approaching the Rs 50 crore India advance booking milestone. The final stretch will be crucial as more audiences book tickets closer to the release. The film's opening-day pre-sales continue to account for the largest share of its domestic advance collection.

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