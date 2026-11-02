"Thank You For Being My Mentor": <i>Jawan</i> Director Atlee's Birthday Wish For Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan is celebrating his 61st birthday today and wishes have been pouring in from fans, friends and colleagues across the film industry. Among those extending their greetings was filmmaker Atlee, who directed the superstar in the blockbuster Jawan. Atlee thanked the actor for being his mentor and a guiding force in his journey. He also expressed his excitement about SRK's upcoming film King.

In a post shared on X, Atlee wrote, "Happy, happy, happy Birthday King Khan, SRK sir! The song 'Tu Mil Jaaye' is lovely. Can't wait to see you on a big screen sir, looking forward for 'KING'."

He added, "Thank you for being my mentor, my guide, my well-wisher and my biggest inspiration in this incredible journey. The time spent with you has taught me so much — not just about cinema, but about life, people and staying truly humble. Grateful, always. Atlee."

Atlee made his Bollywood directorial debut with Jawan, which also marked his first collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan. Released in 2023, the action thriller featured SRK essaying dual roles as father Vikram Rathore and son Azad. While Azad leads a group of women on a vigilante mission, Vikram's past is revealed through flashbacks.

The film also marked Nayanthara's Hindi debut, while Vijay Sethupathi played the antagonist. Deepika Padukone appeared in an extended cameo. The supporting cast included Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra and Sunil Grover. Anirudh Ravichander made his Hindi film debut as a composer with the project. Jawan went on to become a major box-office success, earning over Rs 1,160 crore worldwide.

Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in Siddharth Anand's King alongside Rani Mukerji, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan. The film will release in theatres on December 24.

Meanwhile, Atlee's upcoming directorial venture Raaka stars Allu Arjun, Deepika Padukone, Rashmika Mandanna, Janhvi Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur in pivotal roles. The film is expected to arrive in theatres next year.

Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan Goes Gaga Over Allu Arjun's Raaka First Look: "Mass Masss Massss"