R Madhavan To Star In Vishal Furia's Next Horror Film, Details Under Wraps

R Madhavan is all set to return to the horror genre, and this time, he has joined hands with filmmaker Vishal Furia. Known for his chilling performances in 13B and Shaitaan, the actor is ready to explore another scary story.

While Madhavan and Furia are confirmed to be part of the project, details about the title, plot and other actors are still under wraps. Vishal has already made several horror films, including Lapachhapi, Chhorii and Kajol's Maa. The filmmaker shared that Madhavan was his first choice for the film and hopes to create something fresh that Indian horror fans have never seen before

Speaking with Variety, Vishal Furia said, “He was always my first and only choice. I'm stoked that he has come on board and has already started getting into the world of the film. He is the true OG horror star of the cult classic Indian horror 13B, one of my favourite films of all time. His conviction, his experience and his understanding of serious horror are very rare, and I couldn't think of anyone better for this film."

“Madhavan sir has years of experience as a writer, director and producer, so it's really special to have him with us on this film. Together, we want to create something audiences have never seen before in Indian horror, the kind of fear they will feel in their bones.”

This collaboration comes at a time when horror films are finding more viewers in Hindi cinema, all thanks to Maddock Horror Comedy Universe. Their films, such as Bhediya, Stree series and Munjya, among others, showed that audiences enjoy watching scary stories on the big screen.

The upcoming horror film will be R Madhavan and Vishal Furia's second collaboration, as the two previously collaborated in Maa, where the actor made a cameo appearance.

Also Read: R Madhavan Reveals What Went Wrong With His 2008 Film Vaazhthugal