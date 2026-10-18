R Madhavan Reveals What Went Wrong With His 2008 Film <i>Vaazhthugal</i>

R Madhavan has looked back at a Tamil film that taught him an important lesson about his career. The actor recently revealed that he regrets doing Vaazhthugal, the 2007 film that failed to make an impact at the box office. He believes he could have handled the project differently by taking a more active role in its making.

During a conversation with YouTuber Madan Gowri, Madhavan spoke about what went wrong and why he wished he had been more involved in the process.

“I think, with all due respect, it would be Vaazhthugal. I didn't pay enough attention to the film. I should have put my foot down and been more involved in the process. I thought that when a big director and a good team came together, making the film would be easy. We assumed that if we did everything that was expected of us, the film would be a hit. But despite our efforts, it failed,” said the actor.

Released in 2008, Vaazhthugal was directed by Seeman and produced by T Siva under the banner of Amma Creations. The film featured Bhavana opposite Madhavan, who played a successful entrepreneur with a strong sense of social responsibility. However, the film failed at the box office.

The actor also spoke about another aspect of his early career that he wishes he had taken more seriously: his appearance. Madhavan said he did not pay enough attention to his costumes and hair when he was starting out.

“I didn't pay enough attention to my costumes and hair during the early stages of my career. I should have been more professional. Coming from a middle-class background, I never really thought about having people around me to take care of my costumes and hairstyling. It is important to focus on these aspects,” he admitted.

Madhavan began his acting career on television, appearing in the ZEE show Yule Love Story in 1993. He later became a familiar face with Banegi Apni Baat, before making his Tamil film debut with Mani Ratnam's Alaipayuthey in 2000.

Despite the setback with Vaazhthugal, Madhavan continued to build his career across Hindi and Tamil cinema. He appeared in Mumbai Meri Jaan (2008), 3 Idiots (2009) and Tanu Weds Manu (2011). In Tamil cinema, he returned to the spotlight with the 2012 action comedy Vettai, directed by N Lingusamy.

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