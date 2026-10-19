Saif Ali Khan Reveals How Four Children Have Kept Him Going To PTA Meetings For Decades

Saif Ali Khan is a father of four and his parenting journey has kept him busy with school responsibilities for decades. The actor recently shared a funny anecdote about attending parent-teacher association (PTA) meetings at the same school since he was 20 years old. Saif joked that while the teachers have changed over the years, he continues to show up at the same school.

During his appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Show with Kareena Kapoor, the couple was asked who attends PTA meetings, Saif or Kareena. To which the Dil Chahta Hai star replied, “First of all, I have four children in that school. At different ages. When I was 20 years old, I had my first PTA meeting. Then I was 30 years old. I am still standing in the same school at 55. And now... The teachers there have changed. I am still the same."

Saif shares his older children, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan, with his first wife, actor Amrita Singh. The two got married in 1991, when Saif was 21 and Amrita was 27, but parted ways in 2004 after 13 years of marriage.

The actor later tied the knot with Kareena Kapoor in 2012. The couple have two sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan.

Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Relationship Timeline

Saif and Kareena had worked together in films such as LOC: Kargil (2003) and Omkara (2006), but their relationship took a romantic turn while filming Tashan in 2008. The two later shared screen space in Kurbaan and Agent Vinod.

After dating for around five years, the couple got married in Mumbai on October 16, 2012. They welcomed their first son, Taimur, in December 2016, followed by their younger son, Jeh, in February 2021.

Saif Ali Khan will next be seen in Hum Hindustani. The Netflix film also stars Pratik Gandhi and Deepak Dobriyal in key roles.

Also Read | Saif Ali Khan Jokes He Still Hasn't Received His KBC Ghee Prize Or Cheque



