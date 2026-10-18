Ellen DeGeneres Hints At TV Comeback Four Years After Ending Her Talk Show

Ellen DeGeneres could be gearing up for a return to television, four years after The Ellen DeGeneres Show wrapped up its long-running run. The television host hinted at a possible comeback, admitting that she misses being on screen. The comedian also said she has thought about making a new show in the UK.

During a rare appearance on The Graham Norton Show alongside guests Quentin Tarantino, Colin Farrell and Gemma Chan, Ellen joked that she had nothing to promote on the show. .“I've nothing really going on and I really miss being on TV,” the comedian said.

“I miss a lot about it. I miss laughing every day with the writers. I miss the guests. I miss kissing Colin,” she added, referencing to the recurring segment between Ellen and actor Colin Farrell on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Ellen moved to the UK with her wife, Portia de Rossi, in 2024 and has largely stayed away from regular television appearances since then. However, her recent remarks have sparked speculation about a possible return to the small screen. Joking about the ease of getting a show on British television, she pointed to programmes centred on pottery, sewing and even watching television.

“I think it is pretty easy to get on TV here,” Ellen said. She also came up with a tongue-in-cheek title for a potential show about zoning out while mowing the lawn, calling it Lawn and Order. While the suggestion was in keeping with her signature humour, DeGeneres did not confirm that she was working on an actual television project.

Ellen DeGeneres wrapped up The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2022 after 19 seasons on air. In 2020, the comedian-host faced allegations of a toxic work environment for which she repeatedly apologised to staff. An internal investigation led to changes behind the scenes. Ellen also apologised to staff members amid the controversy.

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